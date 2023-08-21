Drawing Strength: A New Book Keys a Best-Selling Artist and Author’s Recovery

Headlights. Blackness. The sound of metal crunching.
Those are the last things that Paul Madonna can clearly remember about the night of November 6, 2022. For the next 12 hours, he was barely conscious. Once he awoke from trauma surgery, he learned the extent of his injuries. “My lung had collapsed. My spleen was bleeding. All of my organs were in the wrong place; they literally had to put everything back in place,” he says. “The joke I have is: I feel great. I had my engine rebuilt.”
Madonna was at San Francisco General Hospital for two weeks because of his internal injuries. He spent an additional week at Mount Zion for reconstructive surgery on his right foot, the heel of which he describes as “obliterated. My surgeon said my foot was a bag of broken cornflakes.”
Eight months on, seated in an armchair in his Bayview studio, several feet from a portrait he recently started, the author and artist shares further details of the collision that nearly killed him: It was a Sunday evening. As he was commuting from his studio to his home in the Excelsior, through McLaren Park, he crested a hill on Mansell Street. A vehicle was speeding toward him, driving in the wrong lane. The head-on hit catapulted his car 60 feet.
Two months prior to the crash, Madonna had completed writing The Commissions, his third book centered on rock star–turned–artist Emit Hopper. While most of its 100-plus drawings were done, the final copy edits and layout were still pending. Despite his injuries, Madonna was determined to publish the novel this year.
“For months, there were two things that I had to do each day: I had to try to get out of bed, and I had to try to get that book done,” he recalls. “Finishing this book was hope incarnate. It was a rope that I grabbed onto, and it pulled me from darkness to light.”
The Commissions comes out September 5 — Madonna’s 51st birthday. He anticipates writing two more Emit Hopper books and a memoir someday. “Everybody keeps saying to me, ‘We can’t wait to see what you make after this,’” he says. “And there will be an ‘I almost died and didn’t’ book. But The Commissions isn’t it; it’s what I wrote before. So it’s not the book that’s because I almost died. It’s the book I used to recover from almost dying.”
The latest installment of his mystery series, previously set in Asia and Europe, shifts to San Francisco — specifically, the City in the late 1990s. “I wrote this as a quintessential San Francisco noir book,” he says. Longtime locals will surely experience nostalgia reading the descriptions of Madonna’s adopted hometown.
After double-majoring in drawing and painting as well as studying theater and writing at Carnegie Mellon University, the Pittsburgh native moved to San Francisco in 1994. He “scraped by” for almost a decade on various jobs, including working in a woodshop and installing and shipping art. He also distributed his own free zines around town. (One of which landed in the hands of his future wife, Joen, the executive director of the nonprofit ArtSpan, whom he wed in 2001.)
In late 2003, he mailed the San Francisco Chronicle a pitch for All Over Coffee, a strip that combined his words and artwork. Two days later, he got a call from the daily’s creative director. In February 2004, All Over Coffee debuted in the newspaper, where it ran through December 2015. (Madonna compiled 151 of the strips in a 2007 best-selling book of the same name.)
A new column featuring Madonna’s drawings of iconic local spots and historical text by fellow prize-winning author Gary Kamiya launched in the Nob Hill Gazette in spring 2019. It is currently on indefinite hiatus. Although Madonna has progressed from using a knee scooter to crutches to a cane, scouting locations — which involves a lot of walking and hiking, along with camping out at a site for hours — remains a challenge.
The collaboration with Kamiya yielded the bestseller Spirits of San Francisco: Voyages through the Unknown City, published in 2020. By then, Madonna had released two Emit Hopper books, Close Enough for the Angels and Come to Light. “For me, writing fiction activates my imagination. I love the invention. Whereas with drawing, I don’t want to invent things. I want to draw what’s there,” he explains.
Madonna returned to his studio in April and finalized The Commissions in May. Around then, he put out a call for portraiture work. He schedules a few sessions a week, relishing both the in-person connections and the drawing process. He is also planning a launch event for The Commissions, with an accompanying exhibition of original drawings from the series.
“I’m going to throw a big party,” he says. “This is my ‘I didn’t die’ party, right? While this isn’t my ‘I didn’t die’ book, this is the first time I’m like, ‘Hey, everybody, come and see me.’”