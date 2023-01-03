Danielle St.Germain and Tamara Rojo © Chris Hardy_web.jpg

SF Ballet’s executive director, Danielle St.Germain, and artistic director, Tamara Rojo, represent the company’s first-ever female leadership team.

For Tamara Rojo, December was a very busy month — holidays notwithstanding. Indeed, just as the former artistic director of the English National Ballet stepped into her new role at San Francisco Ballet, taking over from longtime artistic director Helgi Tomasson and becoming the first woman to hold that position, she was also moving from London into her new home in San Francisco, along with her husband, English National Ballet lead principal Isaac Hernández. (His debut as a San Francisco Ballet principal came in its traditional December presentation of Nutcracker.)

This month, San Francisco Ballet, the nation’s oldest professional ballet company, begins its 90th anniversary season with Rojo and executive director Danielle St.Germain at the helm. Together, the company’s first-ever female leadership team will strive to innovate in ways that keep it at the vanguard of forward-thinking arts organizations while maintaining a passion for ballet that’s as lively as the art form itself.

Cinderella

This season, SF Ballet will present Christopher Wheeldon’s Cinderella, March 31 through April 8; the production made its U.S. premiere with in San Francisco in 2013.
Emergence

Dancers Steven Morse and WanTing Zhao rehearse Val Caniparoli's Emergence, part of the next@90 new works festival that kicks off January 20.
MADCAP

SF Ballet rehearses Danielle Rowe’s Madcap, a new work that the choreographer created for the next@90 festival that runs January 20 through February 11.