AI Is Here to Stay

San Francisco kicked off 2023 in a downbeat mood. The economy was sliding. There were mass layoffs at startups and tech behemoths. The downtown real estate slump triggered a mini-exodus of high-profile retailers as the City got caught in a crisis labeled the “doom loop.” But the year also began with the first stirrings of yet another wave of tech disruption the Bay Area has been known for since the 1930s with the founding of Hewlett-Packard.
In November 2022, OpenAI, then a fairly unknown startup based in the Mission District, launched ChatGPT. The AI chatbot triggered a tech frenzy, unleashing a new surge of excitement over artificial intelligence that offset the gloom starting to engulf San Francisco.
Guillermo Rauch, CEO and founder of Vercel, a San Francisco cloud software startup, has been having frequent encounters with that passion for AI recently. In fact, AI has become a movement in San Francisco. “I’m spending half my dinners going to AI dinners, AI retreats or meeting with other entrepreneurs,” he said at an August forum at the South of Market headquarters of venture capital firm CRV, where he painted a portrait of a resurgent San Francisco. Among tech founders, entrepreneurs and leaders, the focus on the city by the Bay “is extremely strong, maybe even stronger now than before the pandemic in some ways because of the AI movement.”
By June, it had become clear that the movement was playing a key role in lifting San Francisco out of a slump, adding 6,000 jobs that helped compensate for the massive job cuts that hit the City earlier this year.
San Francisco is now ground zero of the AI revolution. In fact, the latest Forbes AI 50 list includes 35 Bay Area companies, 20 of them based in the City. And while downtown is still reeling from the sudden exit of major companies, including Nordstrom, Old Navy and Saks Off 5th, demand for office space recently saw an uptick not seen since 2021. The reason: AI companies are flocking to San Francisco and looking to lease 700,000 to 800,000 square feet of office space, according to Axios.
The Bay Area at large is home to a critical player in the AI revolution, chip giant Nvidia. The Santa Clara company has dominated the market for AI chips, which sent Nvidia’s stock soaring since the launch of ChatGPT. “The Bay Area, with its amazing research universities [and] vibrant tech ecosystem, which includes VCs, lawyers, accountants, etc., has been the place where AI has been growing and explored for decades,” Silicon Valley investor Robert Siegel, a management lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, tells the Nob Hill Gazette.
Investors are also paying attention to San Francisco’s leading role. Despite the high-profile bashing, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ controversial video clip trash-talking the City, San Francisco and the entire Bay Area continued to attract the biggest chunk of venture capital investments compared with other potential AI hubs, such as New York, which posted 458 deals valued at $5 billion, Los Angeles with 198 deals worth $2 billion, and Boston’s 183 valued at $4.5 billion. The Bay Area, meanwhile, recorded 567 deals with a total value of around $16 billion in the quarter that ended in June, according to data from the National Venture Capital Association and Pitchbook. Deals that were more than 30 times bigger than those of Miami, which recorded 79 deals for a total value of $500 million.
Here at home, Inflection AI said in June it raised $1.3 billion in new funding from major investors, including Bill Gates and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, just weeks after the Palo Alto startup launched its first chatbot. And in August, OpenAI rival Anthropic raised $100 million in new funding, just three months after securing $450 million in venture capital.
However, Siegel of Stanford also argues that while the AI boom may help give San Francisco a much-needed boost, it will not fix all of the City’s problems. “The doom loop can only be broken by better government policies and making the average citizen feel safe and want to go/live in San Francisco,” he says.
The AI frenzy has led to warnings of another tech bubble like the one the Bay Area endured when the dot-com boom turned into the dot-com crash. Paul Saffo, the respected Silicon Valley forecaster, underscored this concern recently with an anecdote about a participant in an AI meetup who talked enthusiastically about a new venture, saying, “We haven’t even announced it yet and we are already getting incredible deal flow!”
“AI Bubble? What AI Bubble?” Saffo quipped in a LinkedIn post in July. But he also told the San Francisco Examiner the same month: “I am always having to remind people that just because something is a bubble does not mean that it [isn’t] also quite real with profound potential impact.”
Heather Gates, an executive with Deloitte in San Francisco, contends that AI will undoubtedly have a huge impact — and the Bay Area will play an important role in that disruption.“I’ve been in the Valley 30 years, and this whole ecosystem is what drives economic booms,” she told the Examiner in June. “Of course, there’s the bust, which feels like we’re in now, certainly in the City. But some of the greatest technologies are still being built here, and predominant investment goes here.” ￼