When California shut down in March 2020 and many San Franciscans stayed at home, obsessively ordering hand sanitizer, a group of local scientists pivoted from the projects they were working on and poured all their energy into COVID-19. Jennifer Doudna, PhD, and Melanie Ott, MD, PhD, developed a new testing device, using the gene-editing tool CRISPR, that’s as accurate as a PCR test but can provide rapid results at home (it should hit the market next year). And Leor Weinberger, PhD, developed a nasal spray that people can use after they’ve been exposed to COVID, to disrupt the virus’s ability to spread in the body (clinical trials could begin next year).
These potential game-changers occurred at a biomedical research organization most San Franciscans have never heard of: the J. David Gladstone Institutes. Located across the street from UCSF Medical Center at Mission Bay, Gladstone has been a pillar of the international scientific community since its founding in 1979. A sleek modern building, built in 2004, that’s easy to walk past, the nonprofit is home to 30 labs and roughly 500 researchers, two of whom have won Nobel Prizes. Gladstone’s scientists, who engage in cutting-edge research, have made breakthrough discoveries on everything from Alzheimer’s to heart disease to AIDS to sickle cell disease.
Still, Deepak Srivastava, MD, the institutes’ president, admits with a laugh, he’s not surprised so few San Franciscans have heard of Gladstone. “We’re extremely well known in scientific circles in every corner of the world,” he says, “but with the lay, nonscientific public, not so much.” He adds that the institutes’ objective has never been to “toot our own horn,” in part because they’ve been so busy “trying to figure out why people get disease and how to cure them better.”
That gets at the core of Gladstone’s mission: to cure the world’s most devastating diseases, not just make them more manageable. “Twenty years from now, medicine is going to be almost unrecognizable compared to what it is today,” says Srivastava, who is also a pediatric cardiologist at UCSF. “We are on the cusp of going from mitigating disease to being able to cure disease.”
Gladstone is home to five major institutes, each devoted to a different but interconnected field of study: cardiovascular, neurology, virology, and immunology, as well as data science, which supports the other four by running complex digital research and interpreting results. Investigators share equipment, research and water-cooler talk among labs and institutes, sparking innovation. “What’s happening here is completely revolutionary and radical,” says Robert Wicks, vice president of philanthropy and CEO of the Gladstone Foundation. He’s referring to both the collaboration between scientists and the agility with which they can pivot. “When the science tells Deepak, ‘We need to go in a certain direction,’” Wicks says, “he can get our trustees on the phone within an hour and do it.”
Robert Tjian, PhD, professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at UC Berkeley and former president of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, says that even though Gladstone is relatively small in terms of budget and staff — compared with a major research university, for example — “they’re very forward-looking and working on important medical problems.”
To some extent, this may be because innovation is in Gladstone’s DNA, as it was founded after Jack David Gladstone, a commercial real estate executive, died unexpectedly in 1971 at the age of 61. He had pioneered the trend of the indoor, air-conditioned shopping mall and was in the middle of building the Northridge mall in Southern California when he died. He had no children, and his assets, which included the unfinished mall, were valued at $8 million. He left instructions in his will to use the money to create “a medical research organization for the conduct of research in blood and vascular diseases.”
Gladstone’s three original trustees — Richard Brawerman, Richard D. Jones and David Orgell — finished the mall, which raised the value of the estate considerably. They also assembled a panel of blue-ribbon scientists and doctors to advise them. The scientists encouraged them to focus on disease; affiliate themselves with a major medical center; and, Srivastava says, “retain their independence so they could control their destiny.”
The trustees approached UCLA about a partnership, but the university balked at Gladstone’s desire to remain independent. So they flew north, met with UCSF, and made a deal within six weeks. Gladstone is still an independent research organization, with its own finances and governance, but has a scientific partnership with UCSF. That partnership, Srivastava says, “is really key to our success, because it gives us access to the breadth and depth of a larger institution, and it keeps the bar very high for the type of scientists we bring in.”
The institutes are in the heart of San Francisco’s innovative biomedical and life science hub, Mission Bay, and a short distance from the venture capitalists in South Park, who often collaborate with Gladstone to launch startups, so the institutes can bring their discoveries to patients. Already, 13 startups — including Tenaya Therapeutics, Escape Bio and Therini Bio — have been founded based on discoveries made at Gladstone in the past 15 years.
Gladstone has also attracted the generosity of San Francisco’s top philanthropists, including Marc Benioff, Dagmar and David Dolby, the Fisher family and Tad Taube, many of whom have been personally touched by the diseases Gladstone is working to cure. That was the case for David Dolby, whose father, Ray Dolby — an engineer and the inventor of the Dolby sound system — suffered from Alzheimer’s the last three years of his life. “What we really liked about Gladstone was that they’re pursuing novel concepts that could ultimately inform completely new discoveries,” David Dolby says. “They’re often focused on really high-risk areas where they’re pioneering an area of research.”
When it opened in 1979, Gladstone focused solely on cardiovascular disease, the world’s leading cause of death. The institutes’ scientists made significant contributions toward the understanding of how cholesterol affects heart disease, helping lead to the development of cholesterol-lowering statin medications.
But Gladstone was originally located in San Francisco General, which quickly became the epicenter of the AIDS epidemic. In the face of so many deaths, Gladstone expanded its mission to launch the Gladstone Institute of Virology and Immunology in 1991. Led by Warner Greene, MD, PhD, the institute was instrumental in discovering how the HIV virus worked and laying the groundwork for the development of antiretroviral therapy, which has transformed HIV from a death sentence to a manageable, chronic health condition.
Gladstone investigators also played a central role in developing the PrEP pill, a medication that helps people at high risk for HIV avoid infection. And now, Weinberger is working on a cure for AIDS. His lab has developed a single-dose treatment that uses therapeutic interfering particles — or TIPs — to stop the virus from replicating. He recently received federal funding to begin Phase 1 clinical trials.
Some of Gladstone’s most groundbreaking research, however, has been in stem cells and gene editing. Fifteen years ago, Shinya Yamanaka, MD, PhD, a senior investigator who works in Gladstone’s Institute of Cardiovascular Disease, discovered that it was possible to take skin or blood cells and convert them into cells that looked like human embryonic stem cells, which could then become any other cell type in the body. He called these induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells and won a 2012 Nobel prize for this discovery.
This discovery has life-changing potential for many diseases. For survivors of heart attacks, for example, iPS cells could be reprogrammed to healthy heart muscle cells and injected into cells scarred by heart attacks, to regenerate the heart. Gladstone’s researchers, including Srivastava (who was formerly the head of Gladstone’s Cardiovascular Institute), created Tenaya Therapeutics to bring this gene therapy to market. Clinical trials will begin soon. Regenerative medicine using iPS cells also has the potential to help cure diseases such as Parkinson’s, Diabetes (Type 1) and macular degeneration.
At the same time Yamanaka won his Nobel Prize, biochemist Doudna was revolutionizing biomedical research by unlocking the CRISPR Cas9 genome-editing technique across the Bay, in her lab at UC Berkeley. In 2018, she opened an additional lab at Gladstone, where she’s studying the mechanisms that underlie disease and working on approaches to treat disease by cutting out or modifying harmful DNA. In 2020, she too received a Nobel Prize — along with French scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier, PhD — for her work on CRISPR Cas9.
Gladstone investigators also recently made a significant breakthrough in Alzheimer’s research, discovering that a commonly used diuretic, Bumex, could reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s by 70 percent in people who are genetically predisposed to the disease. They did this by using artificial intelligence, stem cells and millions of electronic health records. A clinical trial to test the drug launched this fall.
Meanwhile, Gladstone itself is growing. The organization moved to its current Mission Bay location in 2004 but now plans to expand so that it can bring in 12 to 15 new labs. Gladstone needs the extra talent, Srivastava says, “to fully seize the opportunity to make an impact.” Ground will break in 2024 to add 65,000 square feet to the 200,000-square-foot building, for a price tag of $120 million. Already, an anonymous donor has made a $45 million contribution, $40 million of which is going to the expansion project.
As the institutes expand, perhaps their name recognition among the public will, too. “The quality of science and the breakthroughs that are occurring right here in people’s own backyard is something San Franciscans should be very proud of,” Srivastava says. “But they can’t be proud of it if they don’t know about it.”