When California shut down in March 2020 and many San Franciscans stayed at home, obsessively ordering hand sanitizer, a group of local scientists pivoted from the projects they were working on and poured all their energy into COVID-19. Jennifer Doudna, PhD, and Melanie Ott, MD, PhD, developed a new testing device, using the gene-editing tool CRISPR, that’s as accurate as a PCR test but can provide rapid results at home (it should hit the market next year). And Leor Weinberger, PhD, developed a nasal spray that people can use after they’ve been exposed to COVID, to disrupt the virus’s ability to spread in the body (clinical trials could begin next year).

These potential game-changers occurred at a biomedical research organization most San Franciscans have never heard of: the J. David Gladstone Institutes. Located across the street from UCSF Medical Center at Mission Bay, Gladstone has been a pillar of the international scientific community since its founding in 1979. A sleek modern building, built in 2004, that’s easy to walk past, the nonprofit is home to 30 labs and roughly 500 researchers, two of whom have won Nobel Prizes. Gladstone’s scientists, who engage in cutting-edge research, have made breakthrough discoveries on everything from Alzheimer’s to heart disease to AIDS to sickle cell disease.