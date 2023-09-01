 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fall Into the Art Scene with Gallerist Jonathan Carver Moore

Cecilia Gallery Shot (1) copy.jpg

Cecilia Chia, who founded ​​Glass Rice gallery in 2016, champions talented emerging artists in the Bay Area and beyond.
IMG-0861.jpg

Jonathan Carver Moore

The San Francisco arts community is very much alive and vibrant — something I witness firsthand, day in and day out. Moving to the City in early 2016 after graduating from The George Washington University with a master’s in strategic public relations, I quickly became enamored with the art scene, attending open studios and gallery openings as well as starting a digital art journal, Artucated, in 2020. Earlier this year, I opened Jonathan Carver Moore, a contemporary art gallery located in the Transgender District, that specializes in working with artists who are women, BIPOC and LGBTQ+.

To its testament, I think the art scene here views diversity as essential and continues to make space for what the greater art world has lacked. In fact, it was the supportive arts community and other local gallerists who urged me to open my space. As a gallerist operating through a Black queer lens, I recognize not only the importance and necessity to have underrepresented artists exhibit their works, but also the need to have people that look like them, with shared experiences, as gallery owners, directors, members of the sales team and more.

Schlomer Haus Gallery .JPG

Schlomer Haus Gallery has an emphasis on queer, underrepresented and emerging art and artists — including Hunter Harvey, whose work was shown earlier this year.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred