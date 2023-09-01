Fall Into the Art Scene with Gallerist Jonathan Carver Moore

The San Francisco arts community is very much alive and vibrant — something I witness firsthand, day in and day out. Moving to the City in early 2016 after graduating from The George Washington University with a master’s in strategic public relations, I quickly became enamored with the art scene, attending open studios and gallery openings as well as starting a digital art journal, Artucated, in 2020. Earlier this year, I opened Jonathan Carver Moore, a contemporary art gallery located in the Transgender District, that specializes in working with artists who are women, BIPOC and LGBTQ+.
To its testament, I think the art scene here views diversity as essential and continues to make space for what the greater art world has lacked. In fact, it was the supportive arts community and other local gallerists who urged me to open my space. As a gallerist operating through a Black queer lens, I recognize not only the importance and necessity to have underrepresented artists exhibit their works, but also the need to have people that look like them, with shared experiences, as gallery owners, directors, members of the sales team and more.
Cecilia Chia of Glass Rice, a Lower Nob Hill gallery, has been an invaluable resource for me. The Chinese American San Francisco native opened her first space in the Design District in 2016. It was during shelter-in-place that she moved into her current Sutter Street location. Her programming “has always been a place for me to provide a platform for artists hoping to break into the art and gallery world,” she says. Chia prioritizes giving exposure to artists who may be a bit more under the radar, and she puts her artists first — for example, San Francisco’s Anoushka Mirchandani had her first solo exhibition in 2020 at Glass Rice, and Oakland-based artist Carmen McNall had hers the following year.
Steffan Schlarb and his husband, Brandon Romer, debuted Schlomer Haus Gallery in the Castro in October 2021. Their programming focuses on works from queer creatives. According to Schlarb, “Queer artists have a unique point of view that should be given a dedicated platform for viewers and collectors.” When I met him in early 2022, he was very candid about his experience opening Schlomer Haus Gallery and transparent in sharing details, including the logistics involved in running a gallery.
Schlarb’s candor further reinforced for me some of the best aspects of our local arts community: We show up for one another, we share resources, and, most important, we care about artists and art. The commitment to making art a part of people’s lives, both locally and globally, is apparent in all the work that artists, galleries, institutions, organizations, collectors, advisors and others do. Each one of us plays an important role in contributing to the art ecosystem. And if you are new to it or want to be new to it, don’t be intimidated — art is for everyone.