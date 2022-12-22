The world over, train stations are the site of many ambitious works of public art. There’s Narcissus Quagliata’s 4,500-glass-panel “Dome of Light” at Formosa Boulevard station in Taiwan, Tracey Emin’s massive neon text piece “I Want My Time with You” at London’s St Pancras International and New York City’s sprawling subway art program, which includes works by Chuck Close and Faith Ringgold, among many others. Now, this global phenomenon has pulled into the station in San Francisco — or, more specifically, four stations. The new Central Subway extension, which launched weekend service last November and is expected to increase to full service on January 7, features 10 museum-quality art installations along the line, offering riders connection with more than just their destinations.

“Points of arrival and departure have always played a special role in our memories and in our sense of belonging,” says Jeffrey Tumlin, director of transportation at the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. “Having art in these particular locations is important, and it helps to frame riders’ overall experience.”