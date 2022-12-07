The Veranda Ballroom at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco was abuzz with bubbly and conversation as nearly 300 supporters turned out for the Ireland Funds Women in Leadership Luncheon. “It is one of my favorites of the year,” said Barbara Campisi, a Santa Clara University Board of Fellows who has attended the luncheon for years with longtime sponsor Liz Ferrari. “I sure missed it during the pandemic.”
On December 2, a sunny Friday in San Francisco sandwiched between days of rain, the Irish interlude returned, chaired by EJ Farrell, Olivia Gaynor-Long, Maureen O’Brien Sullivan, Mary Ricks, and Jeannie Sangiacomo and attended by Micheál Smith, Consul General of Ireland. Opening remarks by Ireland Funds vice president Marjorie Muldowney were followed by a three-course meal finished with a heavenly Chocolate Pot de Crème with Candied Honeycomb and Chocolate Chantilly. Then Ireland Funds president and CEO Caitriona Fottrell took the stage to introduce honorary speakers Jacquelline Fuller, president of Google.org, and Carmel Galvin, chief people officer at Stripe, for a lively conversation with UC Regent Janet Reilly about leadership style, career advice and self-care.
As Muldowney reminded the crowd, many of the programs the organization funds, in part with proceeds from the luncheon, are led by women in support of women and children, such as Barnados, the country’s largest children’s charity; Safe Ireland, which is working to end domestic violence; and Women for Election, solving for gender inequality in Irish politics. “For over 45 years we’ve been the mortar between the breaks, helping to build a better Ireland,” Muldowney said. “And since 1976, we’ve supported over 3,000 projects.”