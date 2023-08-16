On July 22, the group of 35 gathered for the Starlight Supper at Jordan Vineyard & Winery were all smiles. And for great reason: The intimate soiree raised $50K for Smile Train, the largest cleft-focused nonprofit organization in the world. Each $500 dinner ticket represented two life-altering cleft lip surgeries for children in need. The John Jordan Foundation hosted the benevolent night, with singer-songwriter and actress Jordin Sparks as the special guest.
The evening got underway with a reception in the Sonoma winery’s newly transformed lobby, where Jordan Cuvée by Champagne AR Lenoble was enjoyed along with passed hors d’oeuvres. Next, the festivities moved outside for a five-course menu prepared by Jordan executive chef Jesse Mallgren and his team. The seasonal fare included Liberty Farms duck confit accompanied by summer squash and basil from the Jordan Estate garden.
A live auction featured luxe lots with exclusive items and experiences, such as San Francisco 49ers memorabilia signed by Joe Montana and Jerry Rice; overnight stays at Jordan Chateau Suites, which are typically only available through the winery’s loyalty program; and a trio of Jordan cabernet sauvignon magnums signed by Jordan’s winemaker, Maggie Kruse, and CEO, John Jordan.
“Our vision is to help ensure that every cleft-affected child receives safe, timely and quality medical care,” Troy Reinhart, Smile Train’s senior VP of community and ambassador development, expressed in a statement. “The Starlight Supper event was a win-win, as it brought people together to benefit children who deserve a chance to live, grow, thrive and smile.”