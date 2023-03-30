While some of us may not think twice about getting rid of an old nightstand, furniture poverty in the Bay Area is a real issue. And on March 16 the Bay Area Furniture Bank was celebrated at Design Heroes: A Night of Visionaries Giving Back to the Community.
The gala was hosted by the American Society of Interior Designers and Poliform, the modern luxury Italian furniture brand that also held the event in its swanky new Design District showroom. ASID Hero Awards for community philanthropy were presented to LindaSullivan, owner of Sullivan Design Studio in Menlo Park and a BAFB trustee, and Joe and LeslieConcilla, owners of Da Vinci Marble in San Carlos.
The soiree — emceed by ABC7 reporter CaseyPratt — featured a silent auction, a VIP dinner and a stellar set by songbird PaulaWest. Keynote speeches were delivered by BAFB executive director LouisChicoine, trustee RichardGross, ASID president CitaRojas-Sila, and GioiTran and VernonApplegate, owners of San Francisco’s Poliform showroom and Applegate Tran Interiors.
Funds raised by 204 guests benefited BAFB programs that promote dignity and stability by donating furniture to some 70 families per month. The organization was founded in 2016 by the late RayPiontek, who saw a need and wholeheartedly met it.