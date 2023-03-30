While some of us may not think twice about getting rid of an old nightstand, furniture poverty in the Bay Area is a real issue. And on March 16 the Bay Area Furniture Bank was celebrated at Design Heroes: A Night of Visionaries Giving Back to the Community.

The gala was hosted by the American Society of Interior Designers and Poliform, the modern luxury Italian furniture brand that also held the event in its swanky new Design District showroom. ASID Hero Awards for community philanthropy were presented to Linda Sullivan, owner of Sullivan Design Studio in Menlo Park and a BAFB trustee, and Joe and Leslie Concilla, owners of Da Vinci Marble in San Carlos.