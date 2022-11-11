The last few fire seasons have ravaged swaths of forests filled with our state’s official tree: the mighty Sequoia sempervirens. But redwoods are also treasured in cities and local parks. And on October 22 Save the Redwoods League toasted those hardy urbanites amid the National AIDS Memorial Grove in Golden Gate Park during Take Me to the Trees – a benefit for the Montgomery Woods Initiative.
Hundreds of tree huggers turned out, grooving to a performance by Grammy winner FantasticNegrito as McCalls served up a bountiful buffet and even concocted a conifer-infused cocktail.
The fete was sponsored by Graton Rancheria and represented by Tribal Council Secretary MelissaElgin. Deep-rooted donors included League trustee PeggyLight, CarolJoyProvan, trustee RalphEschenbach and Jessica and JohnMontague.
And $713K was raised to protect Montgomery Woods State Nature Reserve. Those funds ensure the League’s acquisition of properties to expand this 1,323-acre state park in Mendocino County as well as restore its groves of old-growth coastal redwoods, safeguard critical wildlife corridors and enhance visitor experience within these traditional lands of the Northern Pomo people.
“This is an incredible property with a decades-long history of sustainable, science-based forest management,” enthused League President-CEO SamHodder. “And guaranteeing that sustainable management, forever, is a huge victory.”
