The last few fire seasons have ravaged swaths of forests filled with our state’s official tree: the mighty Sequoia sempervirens. But redwoods are also treasured in cities and local parks. And on October 22 Save the Redwoods League toasted those hardy urbanites amid the National AIDS Memorial Grove in Golden Gate Park during Take Me to the Trees – a benefit for the Montgomery Woods Initiative.

Hundreds of tree huggers turned out, grooving to a performance by Grammy winner Fantastic Negrito as McCalls served up a bountiful buffet and even concocted a conifer-infused cocktail.

