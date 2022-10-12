At the stately Ritz-Carlton Ballroom, surrounded by 450 friends and the majority of his family — led by 97-year-old matriarch Bess ReillyClint Reilly was honored on September 30 with Catholic Charities of San Francisco’s highest honor: the Faith in Action Award. Born the son of a milkman, Reilly, a former seminarian, later founded the Clint Reilly Organization, a real estate, media and hospitality enterprise.

The spirited soiree, populated by a legion of EssEff natives and numerous civic proclamations, also marked the 25th anniversary of the organization’s Loaves & Fishes Awards Dinner and Gala. It was founded by Reilly and his wife, UC Regent Janet Reilly, when the late Cardinal William Levada appointed Reilly as Catholic Charities first lay president — now board president emeritus. Each year, the gala’s crucial funds benefit programs that alleviate the struggle for some 32,000 families, seniors and immigrants seeking housing, food security and educational support in San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo counties.

