At the stately Ritz-Carlton Ballroom, surrounded by 450 friends and the majority of his family — led by 97-year-old matriarch BessReilly — ClintReilly was honored on September 30 with Catholic Charities of San Francisco’s highest honor: the Faith in Action Award. Born the son of a milkman, Reilly, a former seminarian, later founded the Clint Reilly Organization, a real estate, media and hospitality enterprise.
The spirited soiree, populated by a legion of EssEff natives and numerous civic proclamations, also marked the 25th anniversary of the organization’s Loaves & Fishes Awards Dinner and Gala. It was founded by Reilly and his wife, UC Regent JanetReilly, when the late Cardinal WilliamLevada appointed Reilly as Catholic Charities first lay president — now board president emeritus. Each year, the gala’s crucial funds benefit programs that alleviate the struggle for some 32,000 families, seniors and immigrants seeking housing, food security and educational support in San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo counties.
With spirited entertainment by such performers as singer JackieGage, speed painter RevelArtist and Living Vine Entertainment, the FrancoFinn live auction handily hauled $1.3 million ashore. The evening also featured a keynote speech by storied labor activist DoloresHuerta, who paid tribute to Clint Reilly’s social justice action with the late labor leader CesarChavez during the United Farm Workers movement in the 1970s.
Toasts and video tributes were delivered by his daughters Ava and JillReilly, former Mayor WillieBrown, Archbishop SalvatoreCordileone, philanthropists RitaSemel and CeciliaHerbert and Catholic Charities CEO Dr. EllenHammerle. The latter noted that Reilly’s compassion and service to her organization — and others he founded with his wife, such as Bay Scholars — have transformed the lives of millions, through education. (The Reillys are also the owners of the Nob Hill Gazette.)
“My mother is an extraordinary woman and I am so proud to be her son. My late father, Joseph [Reilly], was a native San Franciscan who grew up on Mission Street during the Great Depression,” shared Reilly, his voice catching in his throat. “My parents had 10 children and little extra money. But everything I know about philanthropy today, I learned from their commitment to charity, giving to us kids and giving to others, which is the cornerstone of our Catholic faith.”
Catherine is the Chief Social & Cultural Correspondent