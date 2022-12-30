Gridiron great RonnieLott is a man of many talents. Especially when it comes to lighting massive holiday trees. And on December 2 at 555 California Street, Lott and his wife, philanthropist KarenLott, scored a touchdown as they joined with 250 guests — including Lott’s former teammate and fellow 49ers champ JoeMontana — to flip the switch at their All Stars Helping Kids holiday fundraiser: Dream, Inspire, Impact.
The warm-hearted fete — which raised $350K for ASHK grants to Bay Area nonprofits that provide education, health services and life skills to underserved youth — kicked off on the plaza with music by Santana vocalist TonyLindsay and Mariachi México de Gilroy, a band supported by All Stars.
A program followed inside The Cube, led by executive director DavidGreco. He toasted the 10th anniversary of ASHK’s Accelerator Program, which provides three years of operational support, coaching and technical assistance to bolster and sustain innovative nonprofits.
A festive feast followed in The Vault restaurant, where guests dined on culinary delights from such proprietors as Pabu Izakaya, Waterbar, OneHope winery, Shinobu Whisky, The Caviar Co. and Intercept Wines by former Oakland Raiders cornerback CharlesWoodson.
"Life is about the calling to serve, to help another human being," enthused Ronnie Lott, employing his favorite quote. "When you help them, that makes you a better teammate. An All Star can be anyone!"