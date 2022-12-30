Gridiron great Ronnie Lott is a man of many talents. Especially when it comes to lighting massive holiday trees. And on December 2 at 555 California Street, Lott and his wife, philanthropist Karen Lott, scored a touchdown as they joined with 250 guests — including Lott’s former teammate and fellow 49ers champ Joe Montana — to flip the switch at their All Stars Helping Kids holiday fundraiser: Dream, Inspire, Impact.

The warm-hearted fete — which raised $350K for ASHK grants to Bay Area nonprofits that provide education, health services and life skills to underserved youth — kicked off on the plaza with music by Santana vocalist Tony Lindsay and Mariachi México de Gilroy, a band supported by All Stars.