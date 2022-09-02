Welcoming 450 guests on August 18 at the de Young Museum to a donor reception – replete with a lecture, tour and DJ-serenaded cocktail reception – forRamses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco directorTom Campbellcalled the show “a once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.
“As the exclusive West Coast venue, we are thrilled to share rarely seen treasures from Egypt’s Golden Age,” he toasted. “This exhibition expands on the history of ancient civilizations conveyed within our own collection. And for 45 years, that collection has been scrupulously grown and stewarded by the amazingRenéeDreyfus.”
Dreyfus was recently appointed as FAMSF’s inaugural endowed position: the George and Judy Marcus Distinguished Curator in Charge of Ancient Art. And she knows well from Egyptomania: Dreyfus laughingly described herself as the de Young’s “girl curator” in 1979, whenKingTut first hit town.
Back then, she worked on the monumentalTreasures of Tutankhamunexhibition, which was also curated by archeological Egyptologist and History Channel host Dr.ZahiHawass.Tutattracted multitudes, introduced timed entries and established the art-world descriptor, “blockbuster.”
Amid the 181 pricelessRamsestreasures, on loan from the Egyptian government, are exquisite hand-carved jewelry, funerary relics, royal masks and sarcophagi as well as, natch, mummies. The show runs through February 12, 2023. And for an $18 add-on, visitors can also experience — whilst strapped into VR goggles and tricked-out rumble chairs in the Piazzoni Murals Room — a 10-minute virtual tour,Ramses & Nefertari: Journey to Osiris, that is “led” by Ramses’ famous spouse.
This exhibition also raises the bar on a recent spate of immersive art experiences by employing AI, multimedia and mural projections to animate the golden-era ushered in byRamses the Greatand his large-scale build projects. The pharaoh was particularly fond of monuments, temples and statues — many of which he erected in his honor.
“Anything about Egypt captures the hearts of all people,” shared Hawass, the country’s former Minister of State for Antiquities Affairs. “If anyone talks about aliens building the pyramids, I am the one who stands up and says, ‘No! That is not true.’"
