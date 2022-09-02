Welcoming 450 guests on August 18 at the de Young Museum to a donor reception – replete with a lecture, tour and DJ-serenaded cocktail reception – for Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco director Tom Campbell called the show “a once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.

“As the exclusive West Coast venue, we are thrilled to share rarely seen treasures from Egypt’s Golden Age,” he toasted. “This exhibition expands on the history of ancient civilizations conveyed within our own collection. And for 45 years, that collection has been scrupulously grown and stewarded by the amazing Renée Dreyfus.”

