Soul food and jazz set the scene on October 22 in the Bayview, where 142 supporters celebrated the 10th anniversary of Old Skool Cafe with a Harlem Renaissance-themed gala that raised $383K for youth training.

But this cafe is not another Yelp darling: the swanky supper club is staffed, managed and run by at-risk students, the formerly incarcerated and foster care teens.

