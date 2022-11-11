Soul food and jazz set the scene on October 22 in the Bayview, where 142 supporters celebrated the 10th anniversary of Old Skool Cafe with a Harlem Renaissance-themed gala that raised $383K for youth training.
But this cafe is not another Yelp darling: the swanky supper club is staffed, managed and run by at-risk students, the formerly incarcerated and foster care teens.
The fete honored Chicago philanthropist LizDozier and featured a keynote speech by her husband, activist ShakaSenghor. Skool alum TiffanyFuller shared emcee duties with RickWelts, former President and COO of the Golden State Warriors, who is such a believer in the mission he assisted the nonprofit with a $150K NBA Foundation grant and a food kiosk at nearby Chase Center.
Founded by CEO TeresaGoines, a former juvenile corrections officer, Old Skool Cafe is a hub of community serving up life skills and finger-licking good fried chicken.
More than 600 youth attended its 101 Bootcamp working in the restaurant — with pay — while receiving mentoring and job skills to further their education or careers.
“My situation was in every way impossible. But I am possible because somebody believed in me,” shared Senghor, who was jailed for murder before rising up as a best-selling author and film producer. “Somebody had to bet on me. Everyone here has an opportunity to bet on these beautiful, brilliant, inspiring kids to make their dreams possible. As the adults, we must create the ecosystem that will cultivate who they truly are.”
