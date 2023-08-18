This year’s League to Save Lake Tahoe benefit fashion show, featuring Oscar de la Renta’s 2024 Pre-Spring collection, was a sold-out event. That didn’t stop a couple of the local bears from attempting to crash the A-list affair, just ahead of lunch.
Had they caught a whiff of The Caviar Co.’s Kaluga Hybrid caviar being served at industrialist Kern Schumacher’s lakefront estate in Incline Village, Nevada? One can only guess. Security quickly shooed them away, and the posh crowd was none the wiser.
After that, the surprises were contained to the runway and the stunning designs by Oscar co-creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim. Crocheted midis; flowing caftans; and hand-embroidered gowns in bold florals, metallics and nude tulle impressed guests — as well as a flotilla of lookie-loos in kayaks bobbing offshore.
Presented by Saks Fifth Avenue on August 5, this 54th annual benefit drew 450 guests. By the time auctioneer Jennifer Wright of Christie’s took the stage, the crowd was primed to spend. Paddles shot up for big-ticket goodies, including a custom ODLR dress that went for $35,000 and the latest Tahoe toy, a Fliteboard electric hydrofoil that was snapped up for a mere $18,000.
At the trunk show, in a packed tent behind the runway, eager fashionistas lined up to try on the collection. Adrianna Pope Sullivan, escaping “Fogust” in San Francisco, hurriedly slipped on a cropped white jacket as her daughter, Georgianna, scanned the room for a mirror. Sullivan paused long enough to sum up the afternoon: “I thought it was beautiful.”
Since 1957, the League to Save Lake Tahoe, also known as Keep Tahoe Blue, has worked to preserve ecological vitality of the Tahoe Basin for future generations. The benefit helps fund innovative solutions to threats such as invasive species, climate change and pollution. This summer, volunteers removed more than 4 tons of trash that blighted Tahoe’s beaches after July 4.
In all, the afternoon raised $1.2 million. “It’s nearly 35 percent to 40 percent of the league’s budget,” said the nonprofit’s communications director, Chris Joseph.