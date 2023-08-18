This year’s League to Save Lake Tahoe benefit fashion show, featuring Oscar de la Renta’s 2024 Pre-Spring collection, was a sold-out event. That didn’t stop a couple of the local bears from attempting to crash the A-list affair, just ahead of lunch.

Had they caught a whiff of The Caviar Co.’s Kaluga Hybrid caviar being served at industrialist Kern Schumacher’s lakefront estate in Incline Village, Nevada? One can only guess. Security quickly shooed them away, and the posh crowd was none the wiser.