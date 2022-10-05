The biennial Museums by Moonlight fundraiser, benefiting the Cantor Arts Center and the Anderson Collection, resumed at Stanford University on September 17 (following last year’s COVID interruption). Alumna KomalShah (MS ’93) was humbled to be feted by art world luminaries, along with her VC husband, GauravGarg, for their philanthropy and arts advocacy. They were joined by artist honoree StephanieSyjuco (MFA ’05), whose solo exhibition, White Balance/Color Cast, is currently on view at the Anderson.
Led by event chair SaraAbbasi, 370 guests — including artists LornaSimpson, Calida Rawles and CharlesGaines; gallerists CatharineClark and JessicaSilverman; university president MarcTessier-Lavigne; Cantor’s John and Jill Freidenrich director VeronicaRoberts; Anderson director JasonLinetzky; Stanford VP for the Arts DeborahCullinan and 49ers great JerryRice —raised almost $1.1 million for the museums, in support of their visual arts programs, free admission and K–12 education opportunities.
Guests even arrived early for the 5 p.m. start, which featured cocktails around RichardSerra’s mighty Sequence sculpture and tours of the museums’ breadth of collections. A McCalls dinner was served under the stars in the Cantor’s Rodin Sculpture Garden, followed by multi-ethnic dance tunes of 26 Orchestra.
While studying computer science at Stanford, Shah assumed her path would always trod technology. But between classes, she found refuge among Cantor’s collections, where her eyes were opened by the transformative power of art to uplift and inspire.
Gaurav and Komal are noted contemporary art collectors. With Stanford Arts interdisciplinary programming, they host a conversation series, Artists on the Future. And Shah, born in India, and Syjuco, who is Filipino American, are advocates of the Cantor’s Asian American Art Initiative, which promotes inclusion and visibility of Asian diaspora artists from a panoply of nations.
“Our [personal] collection has a deliberate focus on women artists and artists of color,” shared Shah. “It is our wish that Stanford Arts leads by example with its commitment to women artists, continuing to pave the way for a new world centered on gender parity, excellence and social justice.”
Catherine is the Chief Social & Cultural Correspondent