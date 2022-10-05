The biennial Museums by Moonlight fundraiser, benefiting the Cantor Arts Center and the Anderson Collection, resumed at Stanford University on September 17 (following last year’s COVID interruption). Alumna Komal Shah (MS ’93) was humbled to be feted by art world luminaries, along with her VC husband, Gaurav Garg, for their philanthropy and arts advocacy. They were joined by artist honoree Stephanie Syjuco (MFA ’05), whose solo exhibition, White Balance/Color Cast, is currently on view at the Anderson.

Led by event chair Sara Abbasi, 370 guests — including artists Lorna Simpson, Calida Rawles and Charles Gaines; gallerists Catharine Clark and Jessica Silverman; university president Marc Tessier-Lavigne; Cantor’s John and Jill Freidenrich director Veronica Roberts; Anderson director Jason Linetzky; Stanford VP for the Arts Deborah Cullinan and 49ers great Jerry Rice —raised almost $1.1 million for the museums, in support of their visual arts programs, free admission and K–12 education opportunities.

Catherine is the Chief Social & Cultural Correspondent

catherine@nobhillgazette.com

Twitter and Instagram: @missbigelow