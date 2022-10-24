The color scheme for the 40th anniversary of the vaunted San Francisco Fall Show at Festival Pavilion in Fort Mason Center was a vibrant ruby red. But thanks to stellar show chair Suzanne Tucker, the October 12 preview celebration, benefiting the equally esteemed Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, was a solid-gold hit.

1,700 art aficionados mingled with global designers, très cher gallerists and even nobility, as art preservationist Emma Manners, Duchess of Rutland and chatelaine of Britain’s Belvoir Castle (aka, Windsor Castle on The Crown), served as SFFS honorary chairwoman.