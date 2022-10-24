The color scheme for the 40th anniversary of the vaunted San Francisco Fall Show at Festival Pavilion in Fort Mason Center was a vibrant ruby red. But thanks to stellar show chair SuzanneTucker, the October 12 preview celebration, benefiting the equally esteemed Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, was a solid-gold hit.
1,700 art aficionados mingled with global designers, très cher gallerists and even nobility, as art preservationist EmmaManners, Duchess of Rutland and chatelaine of Britain’s Belvoir Castle (aka, Windsor Castle on The Crown), served as SFFS honorary chairwoman.
Tucker, also a talented interior designer, was aided by cochairs, including Cynthia and JohnGunn; Yurie and CarlPascarella; Alexis and TrevorTraina; DedeWilsey; with a stylish assist from J. Riccardo Benavides and Young Collectors chairs Samantha DuVall Bechtel, Caroline Hayward Brinckerhoff and Sarah Wendell Sherrill — all of whom grew up attending the show with their mothers.
Glamorous first-nighters were primed to shop and party: DJ220 (aka, Bill Scott) set a modern soundtrack as McCalls served up SFFS classics — 28 pounds of caviar, 5,900 pieces of sushi and 3,400 mini lamb chops.
With so many brilliant designers in town, the four-day show now includes side-soirees: DanZelen and Emily Joubert proprietress JudySieber hosted SFFS author EmilyAstor for a signing at Sieber’s Laurel Village boutique. And de Gournay — creator of exquisite wall treatments adorning SFFS’ splendid vignettes — partied at its new Sacramento Street showroom.
“There are three fall events everyone anticipates: Opera Ball, Symphony Gala and, old habits die hard, the Antiques show,” enthused Wilsey, FAMSF board emerita. “The Fine Arts Museums are thrilled to be this year’s beneficiary. Plus you see everyone you know here. It’s like Old Home Week.”