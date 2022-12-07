Mezzo-soprano Frederica “Flicka” von Stade and composer JakeHeggie, luminaries of the highest order, could easily rest atop their artistic laurels. Yet on November 29 at the War Memorial Opera House during An Evening on the Stage, the dynamic duo, and dear friends, happily sang for their supper.
They were also the star attraction for 275 guests at this glamorous dinner-dance hosted by the San Francisco Opera Guild. The sold-out event benefited the Guild’s youth education programs while honoring the stellar achievements of both Flicka and Heggie with its Crescendo Award.
Led by Guild president MaryamMuduroglu and cochairs AfieRoyo and LisaZabelle — with assists from honorary chairs GordonGetty and DedeWilsey (a previous Crescendo honoree) — the stage was exquisite, a rare experience made more exceptional amid Belle Époque–inspired sets of the opera’s acclaimed new production of La Traviata. And designer J. Riccardo Benavides riffed off that opulence with dramatic light projections and bountiful pink centerpieces of roses and orchids that almost competed for table space with a masterful four-course McCalls menu.
Numerous tributes and toasts were raised in between performances by mezzo-soprano CatherineCook, the Guild’s OperaScouts, the Cheeseballs and students from Young Musicians Choral Orchestra, a nonprofit to which von Stade devotedly volunteers her talents.
“Each performer tonight, including Jake and Flicka, were inspired by a mentor, experience or program that ignited a spark to help them discover and explore their passions,” said Muduroglu. “We are so grateful to Flicka and Jake for being such inspiring mentors and extraordinary supporters of the Guild's mission.”
General Director MatthewShilvock reflected on the honorees SF Opera origin stories: Fifty years ago, Flicka debuted on the very same stage as Cherubino in Le Nozze di Figaro. And prior to composing Dead Man Walking, Heggie crafted the company’s communications copy.
“Where else in the world would the guy in the PR department be afforded the opportunity to create a major world premiere on this stage?” marveled Heggie, his voice cracking with emotion. “San Francisco: our beautiful, amazing city, which supports this incredible company and opera house — a very, very beautiful community center. This is a house of dreams, of possibility and a place where, in spite of our differences, we can all gather to experience magic and transformation.”
Catherine is the Chief Social & Cultural Correspondent