Mezzo-soprano Frederica “Flicka” von Stade and composer Jake Heggie, luminaries of the highest order, could easily rest atop their artistic laurels. Yet on November 29 at the War Memorial Opera House during An Evening on the Stage, the dynamic duo, and dear friends, happily sang for their supper.

They were also the star attraction for 275 guests at this glamorous dinner-dance hosted by the San Francisco Opera Guild. The sold-out event benefited the Guild’s youth education programs while honoring the stellar achievements of both Flicka and Heggie with its Crescendo Award.

