The cast was star-studded on December 5 at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts during the SFFilm Awards Night.

Led by SFFilm executive director Anne Lai and board president Lisa Kleiner Chanoff, 266 cineastes turned out for a McCalls dinner program to cheer this cultural treasure, distinguished as the Americas' longest-running film festival. The sold-out soiree benefited Fund the Future of Film initiative that provides year-round education programs for some 11,000 youth, supports SFFilm's new FilmHouse HQ in SoMa and nurtures next-gen filmmakers.

