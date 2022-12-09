The cast was star-studded on December 5 at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts during the SFFilm Awards Night.
Led by SFFilm executive director Anne Lai and board president Lisa Kleiner Chanoff, 266 cineastes turned out for a McCalls dinner program to cheer this cultural treasure, distinguished as the Americas' longest-running film festival. The sold-out soiree benefited Fund the Future of Film initiative that provides year-round education programs for some 11,000 youth, supports SFFilm's new FilmHouse HQ in SoMa and nurtures next-gen filmmakers.
And the 2022 honorees were solid-gold, big-screen hitmakers: SarahPolley (SFFilm Award for Storytelling), MargotRobbie (Maria Manetti Shrem Award for Acting), StephanieHsu (George Gund III Award: Breakthrough Performance) and Oaktown hero RyanCoogler (Irving M. Levin Award for Film Direction).
Coogler noted it’s been 10 years since his documentary debut, Fruitvale Station. Saddled with student loan debt, Coogler moved back in with his parents and shared a room with his younger brother. Yet his feat was assisted with screenwriting support from Lai, then a Sundance Film Festival director. As well as local encouragement from FredLevin, filmmaker JenRainin and her late father, KennethRainin, whose beneficence funds an SFFilm grant that allowed Coogler to complete Fruitvale.
“When I moved to L.A. for film school, I felt I had stories to tell. But breaking into the industry is difficult,” he shared. “It’s like watching airplanes fly overhead and wondering, how do I get from here to up there?”
As Coogler’s renown soars to new heights — his Black Panther sequel, WakandaForever, is breaking box office records — he promised to pay it forward: “SFFilm’s support is testament to what philanthropy can provide artists: it moves us from looking up at those airplanes to flying.”
