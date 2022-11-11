Atop a coastal range enveloped in mingling shrouds of mist, sun and magic, is a Peninsula Shangri-La: The Djerassi Resident Artist Program. This oasis is a rural Woodside enclave dedicated to arts of all stripes.
And on October 16, 90 bohemians raised $150K for DRAP during its Artful Harvest fundraiser led by cochairs Sally Fay, Elaine Mellis and founding trustee DaleDjerassi.
Formerly a working cattle ranch, it was transformed into a renowned West Coast, tuition-free residency by Dale’s late father, storied chemist-playwright Dr. CarlDjerassi, as a living memorial to his daughter, the late poet-artist PamelaDjerassi.
In its 39th year, DRAP has afforded more than 2,500 practitioners (including composers, visual artists, poets and choreographers) with the “gift of time.”
The hilltop fete, held in a former barn, featured an art auction, family-style feast by Village Pub chef de cuisine EdalynGarcia and performances by DRAP alum: choreographer SidraBell (the first Black woman commissioned by the New York City Ballet), Cuban sax composer YosvanyTerry and Dr. RoaldHoffmann, an inaugural resident and Nobel Prize–winning chemist who penned a play with Dr. Djerassi.
Catching up on COVID-denied residencies, DRAP trustee AlexanderDjerassi is back on his dad’s ranch as interim executive director. “It’s unbelievably rewarding to give artists undirected and uninterrupted time in their explorations,” he shares. “Many DRAP artists are seeking solutions to climate and environmental issues. The recent trajectory of our society is extremely distressing. But I believe our artists, all artists, play an invaluable role in shifting that path.”
