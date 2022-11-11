Atop a coastal range enveloped in mingling shrouds of mist, sun and magic, is a Peninsula Shangri-La: The Djerassi Resident Artist Program. This oasis is a rural Woodside enclave dedicated to arts of all stripes.

And on October 16, 90 bohemians raised $150K for DRAP during its Artful Harvest fundraiser led by cochairs Sally Fay, Elaine Mellis and founding trustee Dale Djerassi.

Catherine is the Chief Social & Cultural Correspondent

catherine@nobhillgazette.com

Twitter and Instagram: @missbigelow