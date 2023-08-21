Hats off to the nearly 300 attendees of the annual Flower Power luncheon and floral design show — many of whom donned chapeaus that were perfectly on-theme. And then, of course, there was the $190K raised, earmarked for The Salvation Army’s San Francisco youth programs across the City, including the Tenderloin, SOMA, Chinatown and the Avenues.
“Philanthropy is alive and well in San Francisco!” Ernst Bauer, director of development for The Salvation Army’s Golden State Division, proclaimed after the August 5 affair. The event’s 19th edition was held at the Fairmont hotel, chaired by Leslie Bauer and emceed by KPIX 5’s Juliette Goodrich. The floral design show featured Orna Maymon of Ornamento, who also composed a bespoke chandelier, festooned with blooms.
Among those who spoke were Union Square Alliance CEO Marisa Rodriguez, who received the Woman of Dedication award; Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who gave a proclamation to The Salvation Army; Captain Arwyn Rodriguera, executive director of the Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center and Railton Place, one of the community centers that benefits from the luncheon; and Flower Power committee member Azin Massoudi Richa, who delivered The Ask, the final fundraising push toward the end of the show.
“It was great to see hospitality and retail industry leaders come out in force at this year’s Flower Power luncheon to invest in our city’s children,” Ernst Bauer shared with the Gazette. “The Salvation Army and the City’s business leaders are all working together to revitalize our community — and what better way to do that than with a beautiful floral show at one of San Francisco’s iconic locations.”
Indeed, Fairmont doorman William May remarked to Bauer as he exited: "We did it well, Ernst! Bringing smiles to San Francisco and Nob Hill. It was really good to see so many people here today."