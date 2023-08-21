Hats off to the nearly 300 attendees of the annual Flower Power luncheon and floral design show — many of whom donned chapeaus that were perfectly on-theme. And then, of course, there was the $190K raised, earmarked for The Salvation Army’s San Francisco youth programs across the City, including the Tenderloin, SOMA, Chinatown and the Avenues.

“Philanthropy is alive and well in San Francisco!” Ernst Bauer, director of development for The Salvation Army’s Golden State Division, proclaimed after the August 5 affair. The event’s 19th edition was held at the Fairmont hotel, chaired by Leslie Bauer and emceed by KPIX 5’s Juliette Goodrich. The floral design show featured Orna Maymon of Ornamento, who also composed a bespoke chandelier, festooned with blooms.