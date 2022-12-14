Our field of dreams was transformed into a winter wonderland on December 6 at Oracle Park, where the Wender Weis Foundation for Children hosted its annual Holiday Heroes event — and it thankfully wasn’t a rainout.
Led by emcee AmyGutierrez (the San Francisco Giants’ own “Amy G”) and WWFC founder and president AmyWender, more than 1,400 kiddos and their families turned out to celebrate the season. Local sports greats and team mascots, including former 49ers champ PatrickWillis, Lou Seal and SourdoughSam, joined the fun and photo ops. And the many amusements dazzled, from holiday craft making, arcade games and firepit s’mores to a teen dance party, batting cage action and cookie decorating.
Organized by event chairs ElizabethJohnson, EdConlon with Lindsay and WyattMillar (and major assists from Giants Enterprises president StephenRevetria, event planner AliciaFalango and consultant KelleyO’Brien), adult guests and parents were grateful for primo vino and craft cocktails.
Proceeds raised benefited WWFC programs that provide grants to nonprofits (including Raphael House, Play Marin, There With Care and Warriors Community Foundation), while also sponsoring the attendance of underserved families.
“This is our 25th Heroes event, and there is no way we could achieve this without our friends, donors and so many volunteers behind the scene,” enthused Wender. “Our mission is to create moments of wonder that spark a lifetime of possibilities for at-risk children.”
The spirited soiree also honored local heroes: San Francisco 49ers linebacker FredWarner received the 2022 Inspiration Award. And LiamMayclem, the beloved “Foodie Chap” and talented auctioneer, was recognized for his work with the Community Philanthropy Award. He was also grateful for the night off — his friend FrancoFinn (the Warriors “Hype Man”) took over Mayclem’s usual auction duties.
“I am humbled and honored to receive this award on behalf of foster kids everywhere,” shared Mayclem. “Against the odds, these children have triumphed and thrived at