Our field of dreams was transformed into a winter wonderland on December 6 at Oracle Park, where the Wender Weis Foundation for Children hosted its annual Holiday Heroes event — and it thankfully wasn’t a rainout.

Led by emcee Amy Gutierrez (the San Francisco Giants’ own “Amy G”) and WWFC founder and president Amy Wender, more than 1,400 kiddos and their families turned out to celebrate the season. Local sports greats and team mascots, including former 49ers champ Patrick Willis, Lou Seal and Sourdough Sam, joined the fun and photo ops. And the many amusements dazzled, from holiday craft making, arcade games and firepit s’mores to a teen dance party, batting cage action and cookie decorating.