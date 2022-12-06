SF Opera General Director Matthew Shilvock, pianist Yuja Wang and Conservatory president David Stull attend the Fourth Hall gala on November 17 benefiting the San Francisco Conservatory of Music scholarships program.
The exquisite Beaux-Arts environs of the historic Hibernia Bank set a speakeasy supper-club stage — starring rockin’ virtuoso pianist YujaWang — on November 17 for the Fourth Wall gala. The benefit raised $1.2 million for San Francisco Conservatory of Music scholarships.
Last fall, this renowned institution, founded in 1917, expanded its Civic Center footprint with the Bowes Center, a state-of-the-art, $202 million performing arts space. But event sponsors Rebecca-Sen and Chi-Foo Chan with Mary and Bill Poland joined SFCM president DavidStull and board chairman TimFoo — as well as major supporters including DedeWilsey, MaureenSullivan and SFCM alum GordonGetty — ventured to the nearby Tenderloin to celebrate unique cultural alliances.
Decked in 1920s-era finery, 450 guests raised cocktails in the Hibernia’s brick vaults among burlesque entertainment, live jazz and tarot readings. Upstairs, swank tables, glowing in electric candlelight, groaned beneath a masterful three-course McCalls dinner.
In between courses, SFCM musicians — including violinist AmarynOlmeda, pianist Parker Van Ostrand and the Roots Jazz and American Music Ensemble led by JasonHainsworth — dazzled. And rousing applause rang out for storied choreographer AlonzoKing (recently honored by the Museum of Performance + Design with its 2022 San Francisco Arts Medallion). The Lines Ballet founder collaborated with the conservatory on a world premiere featuring dancers AdjiCissoko, ShuaibElhassan and pianist Wang, an SFCM artist-in-residence.
The gala theme was a play on breaking through the fourth wall, a spirited partnership among artistic disciplines and organizations. “It’s been pointed out to me [that] the conservatory has fantastic new facilities. And, yes, we do,” teased Stull. “But this demonstrates music can exist anywhere, energizing any space, in any neighborhood. By stretching its wings, the musical arts have the power to build community and achieve connections that are meaningful to so many.”
