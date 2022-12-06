The exquisite Beaux-Arts environs of the historic Hibernia Bank set a speakeasy supper-club stage — starring rockin’ virtuoso pianist Yuja Wang — on November 17 for the Fourth Wall gala. The benefit raised $1.2 million for San Francisco Conservatory of Music scholarships.

Last fall, this renowned institution, founded in 1917, expanded its Civic Center footprint with the Bowes Center, a state-of-the-art, $202 million performing arts space. But event sponsors Rebecca-Sen and Chi-Foo Chan with Mary and Bill Poland joined SFCM president David Stull and board chairman Tim Foo — as well as major supporters including Dede Wilsey, Maureen Sullivan and SFCM alum Gordon Getty — ventured to the nearby Tenderloin to celebrate unique cultural alliances.

