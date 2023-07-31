 Skip to main content
For More Than 60 Years, Conard House Has Ensured Community for San Franciscans Living With Mental Health Conditions

Conard House’s current portfolio of supportive housing consists of 11 residential buildings and 22 shared apartments, including clockwise from top left: Jackson Street (which today houses Conard’s Cooperative Apartment Program Office), McAllister Street Co-Op Apartments, The McAllister, The Lyric, The Allen, The Aranda, The El Dorado and Jordan Apartments.

In 1960, when social worker and activist Elaine Mikels cofounded San Francisco’s first “halfway house,” as a residential treatment program was called back then, she named it after her cofounder and mentor Conard B. Rheiner. At the time, the deinstitutionalization of mental health care was taking place in the country — including at the nearby Napa State Hospital. Mikels knew that mental health patients returning to San Francisco needed care, support and inclusion to live independently. It’s a way of thinking that may feel commonplace today but was pioneering then.

Conard House CEO and executive director Anne Quaintance stands before the Jackson Street Victorian where the supportive housing organization started serving San Franciscans in 1960.

At Conard House’s opening, the Queen Anne Victorian on Jackson Street in Pacific Heights had eight rooms for residents. Today, the organization operates a portfolio that includes 11 residential buildings and 22 shared apartments with the capacity to provide 726 residents with affordable and supportive housing — which includes other wraparound services, such as money management and clinical mental health services. Additional administrative buildings and community service sites bring the total capacity of clients served annually to approximately 1,500. With this growth, seven of the 11 districts in San Francisco have one or more Conard House locations, with most in the Tenderloin and South of Market.

A few of the animals bringing joy and comfort to participants in Conard House’s pet support program, which also assists clients with supplies, food, training and veterinary care for their pets.
A Conard House resident selects a meal from a food kiosk, part of a popular program the organization introduced in 2022.

