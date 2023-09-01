Made in San Francisco

1849: A year after arriving in San Francisco from Italy by way of Peru, coffee and chocolate merchant Domenico “Domingo” Ghirardelli opened a general store that has sold chocolate since day one. Ghirardelli’s Chocolate Factory found a permanent home on North Point Street in 1895, and Ghirardelli Square is considered “the first successful adaptive reuse project in the country.”
1853: Pisco Punch is believed to have been created by Duncan Nicol at the Bank Exchange Hotel around this time.
1865: The San Francisco Examiner printed its first issue on June 12 of this year as The Daily Examiner and was purchased in 1880 by George Hearst as partial payment for a poker debt. In 1887, William Randolph Hearst took it over, and writers such as Mark Twain and Jack London got their start in the pages of what is now the Gazette’s sister publication.
1873: Levi’s and blue jeans are synonymous for good reason — Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis are credited with inventing the fashion staple. Their riveted product was especially popular with miners, teamsters, lumberjacks and farmers.
1873: Drawing on early mining conveyance systems, Andrew Smith Hallidie conceived of the cable car — testing the first one on Clay Street.
1889: Louis Glass and William S. Arnold created a “nickel-in-the-slot phonograph,” a forerunner of the modern jukebox.
1894: Today, slot machines and Las Vegas may go hand in hand, but this is a San Francisco invention — developed by Charles Fey and known as the Liberty Bell.
1904: Soon after its construction — under the collaboration of architects Daniel H. Burnham and Willis Polk — the Merchants Exchange Building on California Street would stand — literally and figuratively — as a symbol of hope for the City in 1906. Today, it is home to the Julia Morgan Ballroom and Clint Reilly Communications.
1912: The Fillmore Auditorium first opened as the Majestic Hall. Legendary acts like B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd, Aretha Franklin have all taken to its stage — with the Grateful Dead doing so over 50 times in the late 1960s.
1915: The San Francisco Civic Auditorium opened as part of the Panama–Pacific International Exposition — and was later renamed for Bill Graham in 1992, after the rock concert promoter’s untimely passing. It has served as a home or host for the 1920 Democratic National Convention, SF Opera, the San Francisco Warriors and countless concerts.
1927: Philo Farnsworth is considered the father of television. At his Green Street lab, the 21-year-old inventor used an image dissector camera tube to transmit an image.
1928: George Whitney sandwiched a scoop of vanilla ice cream between a pair of freshly baked oatmeal cookies, then dipped the stack in dark chocolate — thereby creating It’s-It. The sweet treat continued to be sold at the City’s Playland-at-the-Beach until the amusement park’s shutdown in the 1970s, and you can still find it at stores today.
1937: After Joseph B. Friedman noticed his daughter was having trouble drinking a milkshake from a straight paper straw at the Varsity Sweet Shop in San Francisco, he secured a patent for a bendy variety, thanks to accordian-style ridges.
1967: From the iconic corner of Haight and Ashbury streets the Summer of Love was born, when tens of thousands converged on the neighborhood in protest of war and proclamations of love, set to a soundtrack from the likes of Janis Joplin, the Jefferson Airplane and The Who.
1969: Donald and Doris Fisher opened the first Gap store on the corner of Ocean Avenue and Fairfield Way. The worldwide retail company has been based in San Francisco ever since.
1971: George Lucas founded Lucasfilm, two years later releasing American Graffiti (which makes it 50!). The pioneering studio is headquartered in the Letterman Digital Arts Center in the Presidio.
1978: At the request of San Francisco City Supervisor Harvey Milk — the first openly gay elected official in California — artist Gilbert Baker designed the Gay Pride Flag, which was introduced at the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade festivities.
1981: Skateboarding mainstay Thrasher magazine was founded in San Francisco by SF native Eric Swenson and Fausto Vitello.
1992: Serial inventor Maurice Kanbar, who moved to San Francisco in 1984, avoided the headaches he endured after enjoying a martini (a drink thought to have been invented in Martinez in the 1860s) with the launch of Skyy Vodka, distilled four times to be free of impurities.
1999: From a one-bedroom apartment on Telegraph Hill sprang Salesforce, thanks to cofounders Marc Benioff, Parker Harris, Frank Dominguez and Dave Moellenhoff.
2002: UCSF’s Joseph DeRisi, PhD, and his research collaborator David Wang developed the ViroChip, a genome chip designed to identify viruses. (Two years later, DeRisi was named a MacArthur fellow.)
2006: Twitter was founded by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone and Evan Williams. (And three years later, Dorsey cofounded Block, Inc., which has given us Square payment processing, with Jim McKelvey.)
2007: To solve for having to carry a thumb drive of files around, Drew Houston and fellow MIT student and cofounder Arash Ferdowsi received funding from Y Combinator and started Dropbox in San Francisco.
2008: The story goes that Brian Chesky, Nathan Blecharczyk and Joe Gebbia recognized that there was a shortage of hotel rooms in San Francisco when a design conference came to town. And for that, we now have Airbnb.
2010: Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger launched Instagram — a portmanteau of “instant camera” and “telegram” — from Pier 38 in San Francisco.
2010: The idea for Uber may have come during a trip to Paris, but the ride-sharing service launched (and was officially founded) in San Francisco. (And SF-based Lyft followed in 2012.)
2012: For many, Instacart became a household name — and app — when its grocery delivery services took off during the pandemic, but it was founded over a decade ago when Apoorva Mehta, Max Mullen and Brandon Leonardo debuted it in the San Francisco Bay Area from its Beale Street headquarters.
2013: Following the 2009 founding of Mountain View–based Waymo, Cruise joined the self-driving car game in San Francisco, after graduating from Y Combinator.
2022: ChatGPT was launched by San Francisco–based OpenAI, which itself was founded in the City in 2015.