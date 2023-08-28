The Long View: Coming Attractions Around the Bay

With a number of major happenings confirmed, the spotlight will invariably be on San Francisco in the years to come — even if the main event itself is held beyond city limits.
According to the San Francisco Travel Association, visitor spending is anticipated to reach 2019’s pre-pandemic level in 2024, while visitor volume is projected to exceed 2019’s in 2025. And things continue to look up: The City’s tourism industry is forecasted to fully recover Lodging RevPAR (that’s revenue per available room) by 2026.
Perhaps the tide is already turning, though: SFTA data from Dead & Company’s three-gig series at Oracle Park in July, marking the Grateful Dead spin-off band’s last hurrah, estimated a nearly $31 million economic impact. Out-of-town ticket sales were said to exceed 65,000, with about 30 percent of those folks paying for overnight accommodations.
The influx of visitors, from near and far, for the following forthcoming events are expected to boost business throughout the Bay Area. Sports fans in particular, take note: There are lots of dates to circle on your calendar over the next half-decade.
APEC CEO Summit USA 2023
The U.S. is chairing this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, which culminates in the summit, November 14 to 16. With 21 economies from the Asia-Pacific region represented, hundreds of business and government leaders are anticipated at Moscone West Center. The program focus, “Creating Economic Opportunity,” emphasizes sustainability, inclusion, resilience and innovation.
Cirque du Soleil’s Kooza
The world-renowned circus kicks off 2024 with a tented show at Oracle Park, January 17 to March 10. It will be Cirque du Soleil’s first such presentation in the City — “under the big top,” as the company calls it — since 2019, pre-COVID. The family-friendly Kooza delivers “an electrifying and exotic visual world full of surprises, thrills, chills, audacity and total involvement.”
Snowflake Summit 2024
Next year, the data cloud company is bringing its annual summit to Moscone Center. Not only does this mark the first time the event will be held in San Francisco, but Snowflake has already committed to returning in 2025.
SailGP Grand Final 2024
Ahoy! SailGP’s final event of Season 4 is slated for July 13 and 14. The campaign, with Australia looking to defend its title, will conclude once again in the San Francisco Bay.
Dreamforce 2024
The 2023 edition of the annual Salesforce conference takes place this month at Moscone Center. The company, headquartered in San Francisco, is set to run it back next year.
March Madness 2025
Chase Center will be the site of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship West Regionals. The Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds are expected to be played March 27 to 29. (In other hoops news, Chase Center has submitted a bid to host the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.)
Super Bowl LX
A decade after hosting its first NFL championship match-up, the San Francisco 49ers’ home will welcome locals and visitors alike for Super Bowl LX in 2026. Sure, Levi’s Stadium is in Santa Clara, but if Super Bowl 50 was any indication, events in San Francisco will abound in the days leading up to the game. (Super Bowl 50 did not use Roman numerals — a first since they were implemented for Super Bowl V in 1971.)
FIFA World Cup 26
The 23rd edition of the tournament, scheduled for June and July 2026, will be spread across 16 cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States — marking the first time that three countries are hosting and 48 teams are participating. Levi’s Stadium was announced last year as one of the 11 U.S. venues.
2028 PGA Championship
The world’s top golfers will tee off at The Olympic Club’s Lake Course during this springtime major, which was last held in San Francisco in 2020 at TPC Harding Park.