Sleep Better with Wearable Tech

San Francisco Concierge Medicine is a service of Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation and is co-located with the renowned Institute for Health & Healing in Pacific Heights. This article is for informational purposes only. No material in this article is intended to substitute for professional medical advice, diagnoses, or treatment.
Did you know that 50-70 million people in the U.S. struggle with ongoing sleep disorders? Well, the quality or quantity of your sleep isn’t just about feeling rested – chronically poor sleep is associated with cardiovascular disease, including hypertension, stroke, and heart attack. And, poor sleep has what we call a “bi-directional relationship” with depression, alcohol use disorder, and obesity.
High- and Low-Tech Approach to Insomnia
This means you’re more likely to develop insomnia when depressed, and insomnia is a risk factor for depression. So, it’s not a surprise that approximately 40% of people with insomnia have clinical depression and nearly 80% of patients with depression experience insomnia. Alcohol is similar. It may aid with falling asleep more quickly due to its sedative properties. However, drinking to fall asleep can build a tolerance, forcing you to consume more alcohol each successive night to experience the sedative effects.
Now let’s define optimal sleep: it’s getting enough sleep but not too much. Usually, 6 to 8 hours. Naps count though less than 30 minutes is preferred. It also means having relatively uninterrupted sleep, falling back asleep in under 20 minutes, and maintaining a consistent sleep schedule and bedtime routine.
Wearable Tech Tracks Sleep Patterns
What’s exciting is that wearable tech allows us to understand each night of sleep and to correlate daytime activities with sleep quality. For instance, we give our patients the Öura Ring as a sleep and activity tracking device they wear on their finger. It uses sensors to track sleep patterns, heart rate, body temp, and oxygen levels. The ring connects to the Öura app, which displays scores for sleep and activity levels.
Now you can see how well you’re moving through the repeating sleep cycle: from light to deep sleep and then to REM sleep and back to start the cycle again with light sleep. You also see your awake times and sleep efficiency. The ring scores your “readiness” to manage the day ahead.
But what I like is it can help us more accurately identify the type of insomnia, which helps us decide how to treat it. Treatments can include improved sleep hygiene, Cognitive Behavior Therapy, mindfulness, sleep restrictive therapy, and sometimes medications or other science-based approaches.
When working with patients experiencing insomnia symptoms, I typically rule out other conditions, such as sleep apnea, depression, and substance abuse. Then, we begin a step-wise program to:
Start sleep tracking
Explore improvements in sleep hygiene
Introduce Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
Consider medicines and sleep restrictions
On October 14, I will be giving a talk at the Institute on Aging called, “Say Good Night to Insomnia”. Please join me to learn about and improve your sleep, including mindfulness, acupuncture, and mind-body therapies for insomnia, as well as the latest insights on medications and supplements. We are now registering for the event and space is limited.
You may want tech-enabled options or simply more time with an engaged physician. Whatever your preferences, we offer a personalized approach to meet your needs. San Francisco Concierge Medicine is currently accepting new patients.