Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area has been a beneficiary of the annual Fog Rally since it began 11 years ago. As part of the four-day event, kids from the program who have chosen a Ferrari experience can participate.
Ferraris on display for guests at previous Fog Rally launch parties.
Michaela Joy Photography
A caravan of 50 Ferraris out on the open road. The 2022 Fog Rally will travel from San Francisco to South Lake Tahoe.
It’s not every brand that inspires true passion from its customers. To do so is hardly an easy undertaking, as the product has to be designed with a zeal that may take precedence over profit margins and volume production. But when that magic does exist, the bond between the product and the buyer, along with public perception, can be substantial. As a former Ferrari owner and currently a reviewer of the company’s new offerings, perfect strangers often engage me in conversations, from favorite roads to roam to where the Italian brand may be headed.
The Ferrari legacy reaches back 75 years, when Enzo Ferrari, after building race cars for other competitors, officially brought his name and prancing horse symbol to the smooth bodywork of his own cars. His enthusiasm for race car driving, then constructing his own sports cars for racing, helped create a unique business model: reluctantly selling road cars to simply finance his motorsports ventures. Today, Ferrari is a public corporation valued as the world’s 10th-largest automaker and recently announced the addition of an SUV to its lineup of sports cars.
In 2009, local enthusiast Joe Keon gathered five fellow Ferrari owners together for a leisurely drive in Marin, followed by breakfast. The outing quickly took hold, and two years later, the fast-growing group formed the Ferrari Owners Charitable Foundation and launched the first Fog Rally with about 20 participating Ferraris, raising $100,000 for Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area. Keon discovered that the rallies were “a wonderful device to get people’s attention and then direct it toward something that we were all passionate about,” as he told the beneficiary in a donor spotlight last year.
Over the past 11 years, the annual event has continued to grow, with 10 times the number of participants and $2.5 million raised for Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area as well as other youth-directed charities. In 2019, Keon passed the charitable organization’s management to Lance Dublin, who runs the nonprofit along with 10 fellow volunteers on the board. The volunteer Rally Committee develops the route to ensure a safe and fun drive for participants, and a freelance consultant is employed to help with Fog Rally logistics, coordinating the event program activities for the entrants and their guests and volunteer staffing. It’s a structure that allows the FOCF to raise robust funds with modest expenses — the kind of efficiency that donors value. And Dublin also emphasizes the local impact, telling the Gazette, “Because of Make-A-Wish’s chapter system, the group can know that their funds are going to directly help children in their own community.”
The Fog Rally kickoff brings a limited group of 50 Ferraris, along with their owners and guests, to a Bay Area location for an evening celebration. The next day, a caravan-style drive commences to a stunning California destination — such as Santa Barbara, Yosemite or Mendocino — that serves as the setting for an array of activities. This year, the Golden Gate Club in San Francisco’s Presidio was chosen for the launch party on Thursday, September 8. And although the Fog Rally is limited to Ferraris, the opening night festivities welcome the FOCF community and the public to join in and check out the field of exotic cars, as well as mingle with owners and other enthusiasts. (Tickets are $350 per person with proceeds going to the year’s designated charities.)
Friday morning, the rev of horsepower will fill the Presidio as rally drivers depart for this year’s destination, the luxurious Edgewood Tahoe Resort. While the route up to Lake Tahoe’s South Shore will include a highway or two, much of the driving will weave through the beautiful countryside. Although Fog Rally is not a competition and speed limits should be obeyed on public roads, there’s plenty of Ferrari magic to be shared during the drive. One of my favorites is shifting to a lower gear and bringing the Ferrari exhaust up to its wonderful 8,000 RPM song. That’s especially melodic in the Robin Williams tunnel.
By late afternoon, participants will arrive at Edgewood to enjoy a relaxing dinner with friends — both old and new. Saturday’s itinerary options include an Emerald Bay Cruise on Lake Tahoe and curated picturesque driving routes around the area. “Ferrari Owners Charitable Foundation is a true partner to our organization,” says Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area CEO Betsy Biern, “donating both financially and getting involved in enhancing wish kids’ experiences when possible.” In kind, time is set aside to engage with Make-A-Wish participants who have selected a Ferrari experience for their adventure. In the evening, a casino night offers a fun fundraising celebration. On Sunday, drivers depart at their leisure.
For the past eight years, Ferrari Silicon Valley has been the presenting sponsor of the Fog Rally, supported by parent IndiGO Auto Group CEO Kelly Wolf and general manager Chris Blank. Dublin shares that the rally’s key sponsors are the catalyst that enables the organization to raise its impressive funds for charity. Exclusive sponsor Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry, for instance, has donated 23-carat diamond earrings, valued at $75,000, that the Fog Rally will raffle to participants and supporters of the children’s charities, with the drawing on October 15.
This year, 50 percent of the charitable funds raised will fulfill the wishes of children undergoing treatment for critical illnesses. The balance will help other youth-oriented charities, such as the Bay Area Crisis Nursery, Htm.elle, East Palo Alto Kids Foundation and Larkin Street Youth Services. Longtime Fog Rally participant and board member Tony Abdulmassih notes, “It has been a genuine pleasure to participate in the Fog Rally from its earliest days, helping create the charitable organization, connecting with fellow Ferrari enthusiasts and especially helping kids in need.”