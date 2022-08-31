Erica Tanov

The designer Erica Tanov has been creating clothing and home decor for three decades. “I like creating a whole environment,” she says of the evolution of her lifestyle brand.

When it comes to her personal style as well as the evolution of her brand, Erica Tanov exudes California chic. She’s honed her sensibilities over the last three decades, as her women’s wear organically evolved to encompass lifestyle ware, with bedding, rugs, wallpaper and even vintage finds all effortlessly on display at her boutique on Fourth Street in Berkeley, the original brick-and-­mortar home for her brand since 1998. She has also operated shops in San Francisco, Marin, Los Angeles and New York, and plans to expand again when the timing feels right.

For now, Tanov is continually rolling out collections — rather than strictly seasonally — as well as collaborating with local artisans like San Rafael–based Clé Tile. Still to come is Foresta, a collection of dynamic prints developed with Berkeley-based artist Aleishall Girard Maxon and inspired by Italy. Lichen, a collection of leather accessories, is also in the works, as is a brand-new foray into 14K gold jewelry. “I’m starting this teeny-tiny collection,” she says, “hopefully in time for the holidays.”

Tanov’s Jacobson collection has been reissued with new designs, like the Nava cotton dress, in Tanov’s original print.  