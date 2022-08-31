When it comes to her personal style as well as the evolution of her brand, Erica Tanov exudes California chic. She’s honed her sensibilities over the last three decades, as her women’s wear organically evolved to encompass lifestyle ware, with bedding, rugs, wallpaper and even vintage finds all effortlessly on display at her boutique on Fourth Street in Berkeley, the original brick-and-mortar home for her brand since 1998. She has also operated shops in San Francisco, Marin, Los Angeles and New York, and plans to expand again when the timing feels right.
For now, Tanov is continually rolling out collections — rather than strictly seasonally — as well as collaborating with local artisans like San Rafael–based Clé Tile. Still to come is Foresta, a collection of dynamic prints developed with Berkeley-based artist Aleishall Girard Maxon and inspired by Italy. Lichen, a collection of leather accessories, is also in the works, as is a brand-new foray into 14K gold jewelry. “I’m starting this teeny-tiny collection,” she says, “hopefully in time for the holidays.”
1. You grew up in Piedmont and went to Parsons School of Design. What was it like starting out as a fashion designer in 1990? After I graduated from Parsons, I worked for the designer Rebecca Moses for two years before starting out on my own. With a bit of money saved up, I started sewing a group of vintage-inspired lingerie pieces — pajamas, camisole, bralette, chemise, tap pants — initially in cotton and handkerchief linen. I called it loungewear, meaning it shouldn’t be restricted to the bedroom or worn only as undergarments. Once I had enough pieces to call it a collection, I began toting it around in a vintage suitcase to my favorite stores to see if there was interest. Some stores were confused. Was it lingerie or clothing? I replied, “Both.”
In 1990, there was no such thing as cell phones or email, so after mailing a handmade introductory line sheet to the buyers of my bigger dream stores, I followed up with a phone call to see if I could make an appointment to show them my wares. Somehow it worked, and I got appointments first with Henri Bendel, then Barneys, and brought the same vintage suitcase with my sample collection. They were charmed and placed orders. The orders came via fax, spilling out onto my apartment floor printed on the curling fax paper — one very long document. That was the start of my business.
2. Your Lola slip dress debuted back then and has been a best seller ever since. How did you react to seeing Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, Carrie, wear it on an episode of this year’s And Just Like That? The Lola made its debut in 1992 — so this year, 2022, is her 30th anniversary/birthday! It was so much fun to see SJP wearing the Lola in And Just Like That. It’s validating to see a timeless style that’s been at the heart of what I do, celebrated on such a style icon. And I love that she wore it in a couple scenes, both as a dress and underpinning — just as I intended when I designed it 30 years ago — loungewear to be worn outside. To have a piece still feel relevant is pretty meaningful in a time of so much fast fashion and fleeting trends.
3. Your brand has evolved from women’s wear to include decor, accessories and more. How would you describe Erica Tanov’s vibe, both the person and the brand? I initially launched Erica Tanov as a loungewear collection, which evolved into clothing and then naturally expanded to include home goods, becoming what’s now a lifestyle brand — all with the vision of creating environments of relaxed luxury, inspired by and with deep reverence to nature. And by luxury, I don’t mean overt opulence or decadence that’s often associated with luxury. Luxury to me simply means taking care — embracing craftsmanship, art and culture, and taking the time to appreciate your surroundings. Being intentional about the objects you buy and put on your body, knowing how and where they’re made. Surrounding ourselves with beauty is so important to our well-being. So I set out to design timeless pieces that are well-made with integrity. I also believe that nothing should feel too precious. Our favorite things should be used or worn every day with ease.
Nature, being my ultimate muse and source of inspiration, has greatly influenced my aesthetic and sense of design. Taking cues from nature’s literal beauty — the colors, textures, materials, fragrance — as well as embracing the subtleties and imperfections. There’s so much beauty in the imperfect. To me, a withering flower can be as equally beautiful as the full bloom, just as a rumpled, unmade bed can be even more inviting than a perfectly made bed.
4. Why is it important for you to work with other artists? Collaborating with artists has become one of the most enriching parts of my work. Coming together to share ideas and create something beautiful is so rewarding. I’ve worked with several artists — including Emily Payne, Lena Wolff, Kelly Ording, Creative Growth, Tabitha Soren — translating their original artwork into patterns to print on fabrics for my clothing and home goods collections. We further celebrate the artists by featuring their work in my Berkeley store, coinciding with the launch of the collaborative collection. It’s eye-opening to have the original artwork juxtaposed with the clothing on racks, allowing people a full understanding of the genesis of the collection. Sometimes the fabrics are a direct translation of the artwork, but more often we’ve played with scale, repeat and color, creating something altogether new.
5. Although your brand has focused on organic release dates rather than subscribing to seasonal schedules, what is a favorite fall wardrobe staple? Well, of course I have to say the petal silk Lola slip — always! It’s the foundation of any wardrobe. ... And my absolute favorite sweater is the alpaca/wool kimono cardigan. So soft — lightweight yet cozy — like a cloud. The perfect layering piece … to throw on over the Lola.