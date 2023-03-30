Blockbuster: One of this year’s most anticipated exhibitions, Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence, wowed first-nighters last month at the de Young Museum. Prior to the March 18 opening, Kehinde Wiley, a graduate of the San Francisco Art Institute, shared his delight at the exhibition’s geography: “This is where I developed my chops as a young artist.”

This new body of work — drawn from the social upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement — stars classically inspired bronze sculptures paired with dazzling, dramatic and flora-filled paintings.