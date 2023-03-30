Blockbuster: One of this year’s most anticipated exhibitions, Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence, wowed first-nighters last month at the de Young Museum. Prior to the March 18 opening, Kehinde Wiley, a graduate of the San Francisco Art Institute, shared his delight at the exhibition’s geography: “This is where I developed my chops as a young artist.”
This new body of work — drawn from the social upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the murder of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement — stars classically inspired bronze sculptures paired with dazzling, dramatic and flora-filled paintings.
“In this work, I decided to move in the direction of the fallen — the language of the broken,” Wiley explained. “You see images of fallen angels, you see images of dead soldiers. ... What you’ll see in the show is not something that’s entirely a downer, though. I think that there’s something that’s resistant to that. ... There’s a kind of growth within the decay. So that explains a lot of the landscapes that are sparkling with life, that explains a lot of the decorative filigree that is demanding in space and sort of crawling over the bodies.”
The powerful exhibition, on view through October 15, also attracted major support from Google.org, which gifted the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco with the largest single grant the institution has received from a corporate foundation — a cool $1 million — to provide increased access and youth curriculum. Included are eight weekends of free admission and online programming hosted by Google Arts & Culture through its “Art Zoom” series on YouTube.
Three bags full: For swank nights on the town, exquisite wool and cashmere have, thankfully, supplanted hoodies and Crocs among the adolescent office style embraced by some tech-setters. At the sparkly March 15 celebration of the new Loro Piana boutique at Stanford Shopping Center, the brand’s global CEO, Damien Bertrand, welcomed such well-turned-out guests as 23andMe’s Anne Wojcicki, former Apple chief of design Sir Jony Ive, Meta’s Marne Levine, VC Juliet de Baubigny, tech entrepreneurs Alexis and Trevor Traina, arts patron Komal Shah, style-setter Vanessa Getty, designer Ken Fulk, financial advisor Nadir Shaikh with his fashion influencer spouse, Sobiah, and Dr. Carolyn Chang.
The soiree starred DJ music, canapés and Mary Lennox wool sculptures. And a pre-party panel celebrated Loro Piana’s The Gift of Kings, an exclusive line of garments crafted from crease-resistant fibers authenticated by the Aura Blockchain Consortium. The line includes an NFT to digitally verify an item’s authenticity and unique farm-to-consumer certification of Loro Piana’s luscious wool.
Well before guests scurried to a chic dinner nearby at Selby’s, PR pro Allison Speer had connected Cantor Arts Center director Veronica Roberts with Bertrand, who earlier commemorated the launch with a generous gift from the luxe Italian label to the vaunted Stanford University art museum. (Read more about the store in “Openings,” on page 14.)
Tech talk: Barely a mention was made in the mainstream press when former President Barack Obama landed last month in San Francisco. The relaxed former world leader starred at the annual SV Angel Founder Summit hosted by tech titan Ron Conway, oft dubbed “the godfather” of Silicon Valley angel investing.
Some 700 attendees (nationwide founders, entrepreneurs and tech leaders) gathered at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts for the conference (produced by Danielle Madeira and her crack Madeira & Partners crew), where Conway, a supremely successful EssEff-born investor, curated a stellar lineup of speakers, including Nobel Prize–winning CRISPR pioneer Dr. Jennifer Doudna, Airbnb cofounder and CEO Brian Chesky, philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, Sir Jony Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Topics ranged from gene ethics, biotech and the AI revolution to entrepreneurship, philanthropy and leadership.
Conway also convened a chef Michael Mina dinner at Pabu Izakaya restaurant, where summiteers raised funds for the Obama Foundation. “We were honored to welcome President Obama as our keynote speaker,” shared Conway via email. “It was a thrill to hear directly from our former president about the challenges and responsibilities of leadership in a time of crisis — lessons that apply just as much to startups and to business as they do in the White House. It was our best Founder’s Summit yet!”
Well-appointed: The Mayor’s Balcony outside Room 200 in City Hall was busy in February as Mayor London Breed meted out a flurry of coveted commission appointments. In addition to Franco Finn, the Golden State Warriors “Hype Man,” being appointed to the San Francisco Film Commission, Breed added the talents of event designer J. Riccardo Benavides to the San Francisco Arts Commission.
“If you saw those gorgeous flowers in front of the mayor’s office, I should swear-in the amazing Riccardo every day,” said Breed. “Anyone who has attended a big gala in San Francisco knows what this man is capable of: His mind is brilliant as it relates to creativity and creating a space that makes people smile and appreciate what they’re experiencing.”
“This is a huge honor to be appointed by the mayor,” said Benavides, who was cheered on by a hundred friends, fans and colleagues. “Our job is to champion our vibrant arts community by supporting local artists and arts nonprofits. Their work adds beauty to the City and will reinvigorate San Francisco to its prepandemic status as a joyful place to experience public art.”
Play ball: Hope — and that tantalizing springtime sports scent of grilled hot dogs — will waft along the breeze on April 7 at Oracle Park as our three-time World Series champs play the Kansas City Royals at the San Francisco Giants home opener. And Giants CEO Larry Baer, who celebrates his natal day on April 8, is hoping for an early birthday present.
