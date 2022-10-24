Hometown heroes were feted this fall by organizations that recognized the dedicated and philanthropic efforts of stalwart citizens.

Shining stars: Shanti celebrated its 48th anniversary on October 13 at the Palace Hotel during its Compassion Is Universal gala. Led by board chair Dr. Micki Klearman, 350 guests cheered community activist Thomas Horn and Dr. Monica Gandhi for their leadership. The joyful soiree (featuring emcee Kevin Joyce, SF poet laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin, the Joe Warner Jazz Combo and Jiten Daiko) raised $300K to support women with cancer and those isolated by AIDS/HIV by providing home visits, its aging initiatives and its Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) program.