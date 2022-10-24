Hometown heroes were feted this fall by organizations that recognized the dedicated and philanthropic efforts of stalwart citizens.
Shining stars: Shanti celebrated its 48th anniversary on October 13 at the Palace Hotel during its Compassion Is Universal gala. Led by board chair Dr. Micki Klearman, 350 guests cheered community activist Thomas Horn and Dr. MonicaGandhi for their leadership. The joyful soiree (featuring emcee KevinJoyce, SF poet laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin, the JoeWarner Jazz Combo and Jiten Daiko) raised $300K to support women with cancer and those isolated by AIDS/HIV by providing home visits, its aging initiatives and its Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) program.
Horn — War Memorial board president, honorary consul to Monaco, Bob A. Ross Foundation president and former Bay Area Reporter publisher — received the Nancy Pelosi Lifetime Achievement Award. Gandhi — an infectious diseases expert, director of the UCSF-Gladstone Center for AIDS Research and breakout COVID Twitter star — received the James C. Hormel Community Spirit Award.
“My husband [Dr. Rakesh Mishra] died of cancer just before the pandemic. And my sons and I were with him in the hospital, every second of every day,” recalled Gandhi. “That experience underscored why Shanti means so much to me: At that most profound time in life, no one who is suffering or sick should be alone.”
Mama Mia: On September 25 at the Fairmont Hotel, during the Salesian Boys’ & Girls’ Club centennial anniversary, Original Joe’s restaurateur MarieDuggan, everyone’s favorite EssEff mom, was honored as Salesian Person of the Year for her decades-long support as a trustee. Executive director RandalDeMartini and board president JeromePaolini, along with 555 fans, raised $325K for youth education and after-school and scholarship programs of this organization, founded in North Beach in 1921 by Italian immigrants.
Marie’s children, third-gen restaurateurs JohnDuggan Jr. and ElenaDuggan, and her husband, JohnDuggan, sang her praises, noting that this Cow Hollow native, a daughter of Croatian-Italian immigrants, was born just over the hill from North Beach.
“Our mom leads with her legendary heart, a heart that knows no bounds,” said Duggan Jr. “She’s lived a life serving others, even running a part-time soup kitchen in the Tenderloin. Many here, and on the streets of San Francisco, can attest to her generosity.”
Thanking extended family, which encompasses her staff at the 85-year restaurant founded by her father, Marie Duggan recalled the daily student body recitation at the now-closed St. Paul’s High School in Noe Valley: “Be not overcome by evil. But overcome evil by good.”
“A hundred years ago, Salesian fathers established this club as a place to gather for the sons of Italian immigrants — fishermen, scavengers and laborers. They grew up to become great citizens and leaders of San Francisco,” she shared. “Today, the club throws out its net to young boys and girls of all backgrounds, colors and creeds. This is our mission: to improve the lives of these children in our little corner of North Beach.”
OJ’s PS: The Duggan empire is expanding! Next month, John Jr. and Elena open a second Little Original Joe’s restaurant-market in the Marina on Chestnut Street. In honor of her children’s heritage, Elena debuts the family’s inaugural Mexican restaurant on West Portal Avenue.
Grand slam: Super San Francisco Giants fan KathleenDowlingMcDonough scored at home plate on September 20 as she was recognized for two championship decades of devotion as a trustee to the Giants Community Fund.
From ballpark glove drives and Junior Giants Leagues games to Play Ball Lunch fundraisers, McDonough — dressed in chic orange-and-black ensembles — cheered the team while raising funds, often assisted by her husband, KevinMcDonough, and their sons, Colman and Michael.
Toasted by Giants Community Fund executive director SuePetersen and board cochairs BrianMurphy and KellyLarkanCoover, McDonough was joined by fellow retiring trustees, including Giants CEO LarryBaer, ChristinePelosi, JohnFeely,DeniseMcCarthy and LizSteyer. Each was gifted a personalized Giants jersey numbered by years of service.
“The fund relies upon the resources and expertise of board members who graciously give their time to guide our youth outreach activities,” said Murphy. “Their leadership has grown the fund into a model foundation and raised more than $40 million for youths.”
Prettier than a picture: Among locals glued to Christie’s live online auction (October 20–24) of exquisite art objets from the Ann and Gordon Getty Collection, there was an end-of-era wistfulness — gilt George II armchairs lolled upon and Degas masterworks admired amid numerous charitable events hosted in the Getty manse have disappeared into private collections.
But there’s a reason why the hashtag #DynamoDede exists: A pre-auction purchase by civic leader Dede Wilsey, on behalf of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, scored one of the Gettys’ most precious works for our fair city: “Venice, the Grand Canal looking East with Santa Maria della Salute,” by famed artist Canaletto.
“This is truly a museum painting, and I was thrilled to buy it as a donation for the Legion [of Honor],” shared Wilsey. “Ann was an amazing woman and so knowledgeable in the arts. Now even more people will experience this work, in her memory.” ￼
