Holiday wrap: Yuletide fetes last month were, thankfully, back in swing. That merry season always kicks off on the first Thursday in December when dynamo Dede Wilsey opens her decked-out home to a legion of friends.

Her haute Christmas hospitality was established 40 years ago with her late husband, real estate magnate Al Wilsey. Since then, toe-tapping holiday tunes by the Marianne Kent Band have played on as staff expertly weave amid a crush of revelers, proffering silver trays of classic hors d’oeuvres: Bacon-wrapped water chestnuts! Caviar beggars’ purses! Piping-hot onion puffs!