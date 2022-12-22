Holiday wrap: Yuletide fetes last month were, thankfully, back in swing. That merry season always kicks off on the first Thursday in December when dynamo DedeWilsey opens her decked-out home to a legion of friends.
Her haute Christmas hospitality was established 40 years ago with her late husband, real estate magnate AlWilsey. Since then, toe-tapping holiday tunes by the Marianne Kent Band have played on as staff expertly weave amid a crush of revelers, proffering silver trays of classic hors d’oeuvres: Bacon-wrapped water chestnuts! Caviar beggars’ purses! Piping-hot onion puffs!
This year that “crush” was trimmed to 150 guests — including granddaughter DelfinaTraina; Alexis and TrevorTraina; Katie and ToddTraina; BarbaraCallander; Willie Brown;Penny and JimCoulter; DeniseHale; Nob Hill Gazette owner ClintReilly; Jamie and PhilipBowles; StanleeGatti; and LucindaWatson.
“You can actually see the floor,” said Wilsey with a laugh, greeting guests in a gorgeous AndrewGn gown atop her black-and-white marble foyer. “This party gives itself. When I walk downstairs, I consider myself a guest and always have a wonderful time.” As soon as her soiree ends, Wilsey assesses her list — naughty, nice and/or charming — plotting the next edition.
Two nights later, composer GordonGetty rang in his 89th — with his beloved granddaughter IvyGetty, who shares his December 20 natal day — at his Gold Coast manse. Dear friends and music colleagues savored his generous bounty of caviar, imported cheeses and a gourmet buffet (Kobe beef!) cooked up by executive chef LoriPodraza. And pastry chef NancyKajiyama designed a dazzling partridge-in-a-pear-tree birthday cake.
Last year, Getty sold a majority of the exquisite art and furnishings collected by his late wife, designer AnnGetty, at a charitable Christie’s auction. Some guests — including Governor GavinNewsom and First Partner JenniferSiebelNewsom; MimiHaas; MarkBuell and Susie T. Buell; USF President Fr. PaulFitzgerald; DitsaPines; JonathanMoscone and DarrylCarbonaro; JohnMallen; GeoffCallan and Hilary Newsom Callan; and Ivy’s husband, TobiasEngel — wondered if a seat remained to sit upon.
But no worries: YvetteRobbins, SVP of Getty Project Management, led a re-creation of precious Getty pieces, including the famed Venetian canal painting by Canaletto, now residing at the Legion of Honor: “Using Mrs. Getty’s template, we employed modern techniques and new media to re-create the artworks. Mr. Getty is delighted by the reunion.”
Party on: Speaking of that Canaletto, it now stars in the Robert Dollar Gallery, and on December 12, during the Legion’s annual Elegant Evening in the Court of Honor, guests clamored around for selfies. Led by cochairs Lorna Meyer Calas, JackCalhoun and LisaZanze, this black-tie holiday dinner-dance — starring Bob Hardwick Sound, a McCalls four-course menu and design donated by museum trustee Stanlee Gatti — celebrated Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco supporters. Sans pledge pleas or speechifying.
Yet FAMSF director ThomasCampbell still took to the dance floor — mic in hand — to express his gratitude. “I’m breaking tradition, briefly, as we’re close to celebrating the centenary of the Legion, which opened in 1924,” he toasted. “I also want to thank Mrs. [Dede] Wilsey for her purchase of Canaletto’s amazing painting. Her patronage and generosity exemplifies the spirit that built the great institutions of San Francisco.”
Joy to the world: The Consular Corps party on December 7 at City Hall starred another delectable McCalls buffet and delightful J. Riccardo Benavides decor. Mayor LondonBreed and the San Francisco Host Committee, led by Honorary Consul of Monaco Tom Horn, with soiree support from Mary Beth and DavidShimmon, welcomed our new Chief of Protocol, MaryamMuduroglu.
The EssEff native will support more than 70 consulates and 19 Sister Cities — including Cork, Ireland; Amman, Jordan; and Paris, France. “I met Maryam when she was working with Children of Shelters to help end youth homelessness. I thought, this lady is attractive, sophisticated and has good posture,” enthused Breed. “She truly cares about making a difference in people’s lives. And she has the heart for San Francisco: to help us grow, represent and thrive.”
Holiday hearts: San Francisco bohemia turned out in force on December 12 at Elks Lodge No. 3 on Post Street to raise funds for PaulMadonna. The celebrated artist, whose terrific talent is on display in the Nob Hill Gazette, was injured in a car crash and requires months of rehab. So historian-author GaryKamiya, Madonna’s Gazette collaborator and a San Francisco Examiner columnist, with literary light KevinHunsanger (a former Green Apple Books owner), hosted a rousing benefit, raising $20K.
A silent auction included donated lots by artist JeremyFish, City Lights bookstore, the S.F. Giants and Vesuvio Cafe. Onstage, stellar performances featured Conspiracy of Beards, AllisonLovejoy, former SF Poet Laureate AlejandroMurguía and Vetiver singer-songwriter AndyCabic.
“We have unbelievable gratitude for your donations, texts, letters and love you’ve shared with Paul and his wife, JoenMadonna,” said Kamiya. “It’s extraordinary how one incredibly talented artist — and a great human being — can inspire an entire community.”