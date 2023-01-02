Key Jo Lee.png

Key Jo Lee

The first-ever chief of curatorial affairs and public programs at the Museum of the African Diaspora (MoAD) starts work this month, thanks to a Mellon Foundation grant to help expand the museum’s global reach. Called a “major up-and-coming talent” and “game-changer” by MoAD executive director Monetta White, Lee hails from the Cleveland Art Museum, where she showcased works of emerging and midcareer Black artists and created programs to increase engagement by scholars and students. The self-described “pan–New Jerseyan” majored in art history at Rutgers University and is now a PhD candidate at Yale University in both art history and African American studies. In addition to connecting with the Bay Area’s “new and mature guard of Black artists and collectives, as well as curators and educators,” Lee tells the Gazette she looks forward to exploring San Francisco’s “incredible food and art scenes” and the outdoors, adding, “I’ll be adopting a dog to share my adventures.”

Jack Calhoun.png
Emmanuel Mignot.png
Dr. Mimi Winsberg.png
Bill Foley.png