The nation’s 24th Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry (Poet Laureate for short) teaches in a low-residency MFA program at Queens University of Charlotte in North Carolina, but — when not at home in Lexington, Kentucky — she enjoys spending time in her native Sonoma Valley, writing in a mountainside studio or visiting family. Sonoma relatives include mom Stacia Brady, an artist who has illustrated the covers of Limón’s six volumes of poetry, including this year’s The Hurting Kind. Limón’s The Carrying, published in 2018, won the National Book Critics Circle Award for Poetry. “Poetry is a way to remember our relationship with the natural world is reciprocal,” Limón told the Associated Press in July, when the Library of Congress announced her appointment. “It’s having a place to breathe and having a place to pay attention.” Limón’s one-year term begins September 29 with a reading at the Library’s Coolidge Auditorium.
Dr. Jennifer Eberhardt
After earning her Ph.D. at Harvard, the psychology professor taught at Yale before joining Stanford University in 1998, where she has led groundbreaking research on race, bias and inequality, especially in the criminal justice system. A 2014 MacArthur Fellow, Eberhardt wrote 2019’s widely hailed Biased: Uncovering the Hidden Prejudice That Shapes What We See, Think, and Do, and recently received Rockefeller University’s Lewis Thomas Prize for Writing About Science. Eberhardt has worked with Airbnb, Nextdoor and law enforcement agencies to address unconscious bias and co-directs Stanford SPARQ (Social Psychological Answers to Real-World Questions). “Many social psychologists join the field because they want to address issues like racism, poverty and war, but then they discover that most of social psychology’s insights remain locked in journals and conferences,” Eberhardt notes on SPARQ’s website. “SPARQ is figuring out how to get those insights into the hands of the people who need them most.”
Jens Ibsen
The 27-year-old alumnus of San Francisco High School of the Arts tells the Gazette that he was “floored and honored” to win the San Francisco Conservatory of Music’s second annual Emerging Black Composers Project, which includes a commission for a world premiere by the San Francisco Symphony during its 2023–24 season. Born in Ghana and raised in Pacifica, the former Vienna Boys Choir member and current fan of Japanese metal band Dir En Grey splits his time between San Francisco and New York, where he earned a master’s in music composition from the Mannes School of Music. Ibsen says his symphony commission will be inspired by his interest in metal and “more than a few genre-bends” as well as the Bay Area. “I want people to know about the land and the incredibly creative and innovative people, and the dream of a better, more imaginative, more equitable world that the Bay has always projected, both historically and now.”
Astria Suparak
Known for cross-disciplinary projects that tackle themes such as colonialism and racism through a pop culture lens, the 2022 San Francisco Bay Area Artadia Award winner also teaches curatorial practice at California College of the Arts, where her graduate students this year will develop a spring exhibition for the college’s Wattis Institute for Contemporary Arts. In residence at the Montalvo Arts Center in Saratoga through mid-September, Suparak is busy creating a live performance version of her 2021 illustrated lecture, Asian Futures, Without Asians, which she describes as examining “nearly 60 years of American science-fiction cinema through the lens of Asian appropriation and whitewashing.” This fall, the Oakland-based artist will have installations in two group exhibitions in New York, including one at the Ford Foundation Gallery, while Stop DiscriminAsian, an arts group she began working with during the pandemic, will be featured in an exhibition on Asian American art and activism at Occidental College’s Oxy Arts in her hometown of Los Angeles.
Breyon Zebaniah Jackson
A new school year means new nominees for the CalHOPE Courage Award, which honors student-athletes at California colleges and universities who overcome the mental stresses of personal hardships and injuries. Now a senior international studies major and forward on the men’s basketball team at San Francisco State, Jackson received the inaugural annual award in May (along with Occidental College lacrosse player Julia Shwayder). Jackson has faced numerous challenges in his multischool, pandemic-era collegiate career, including coping with the loss of friends to gun violence, the death of his father and temporary homelessness. “I just want to push the narrative that seeking help with mental health is OK,” Jackson told the Associated Press, which worked with the College Sports Information Directors Association to create a panel to select award winners. His basketball season begins November 12 against Academy of Art University, whose basketball and track team member Alisha Wilson was also a finalist for the 2022 CalHOPE Courage Award.