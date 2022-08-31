AdaLimon.png

Ada Limón

The nation’s 24th Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry (Poet Laureate for short) teaches in a low-residency MFA program at Queens University of Charlotte in North Carolina, but — when not at home in Lexington, Kentucky — she enjoys spending time in her native Sonoma Valley, writing in a mountainside studio or visiting family. Sonoma relatives include mom Stacia Brady, an artist who has illustrated the covers of Limón’s six volumes of poetry, including this year’s The Hurting Kind. Limón’s The Carrying, published in 2018, won the National Book Critics Circle Award for Poetry. “Poetry is a way to remember our relationship with the natural world is reciprocal,” Limón told the Associated Press in July, when the Library of Congress announced her appointment. “It’s having a place to breathe and having a place to pay attention.” Limón’s one-year term begins September 29 with a reading at the Library’s Coolidge Auditorium.

JenniferEberhardt.png
JensIbsen.png
AstriaSuparak.png
BreyonJackson.png