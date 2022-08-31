Consider them the fashion industry’s OG influencers. The folks who hold significant sway over what makes it from runway to retail. It is their job to predict what you want to wear, many months in advance. They are the store buyers, the individuals who plan and select the goods that land on shop shelves — and then, hopefully, in your closet.
At 12-year-old Burlingame boutique Sam Malouf Authentic Luxury, husband and wife Sam and Gloria Malouf are the proprietors and the buyers. He handles men’s wear and she oversees women’s wear. “You have to trust your gut,” she says of their roles, “and that can override any trend or retail forecast.” He adds, “It’s an art, it’s a science, it’s intuitive. At the same time, you have financials that you’re responsible for.”
In other words, theirs is a nuanced balancing act. It’s about assembling just the right mix. (“If red’s in that season,” says Sam, “you have to be careful you’re not buying red from every brand.”) It’s about choosing the cream of the crop from each designer. (He shares an analogy for the creative process in any field: “If you’re a painter and you paint 100 paintings, only 20 percent are going to be great. There’s always a smaller percentage that’s really the best of the best, and one’s ability to discern that is paramount to the success of your business.”)
And it’s about taking risks. “A lot of stores play it supersafe and in turn it gets boring,” says Sam. “When you’re coming from a numbers perspective, it can be misleading. As they say, past performance does not predict future performance. You have to understand what is going to trend and what has trended. If you are buying only to the numbers, then your mix from season to season will be flat and repetitive.”
He further posits, “In this business, to be unusual and different and develop a better clientele, playing it safe can be detrimental. When people come in, you want them to be excited. You want them to see things they have not seen before and see a store full of beautiful clothes.”
While there are moments of “loudness” at Sam Malouf Authentic Luxury — perhaps a Proenza Schouler zebra-print suit — Gloria describes the boutique as “modern in our aesthetic, but we also excel in quiet luxury.” There’s an element of education in what they do, like imparting the heritage of a company and its craftsmanship. And if something is “outside the customer’s viewpoint,” as Sam puts it, they suggest ways to integrate it into their wardrobe. (Of course, not every item will be a hit. Hence, there are markdowns.)
It’s All About Relationships
Sam and Gloria embark on a combined dozen buying trips annually, each conducting extensive research beforehand — including reading various lifestyle publications and checking out emerging brands online. He visits New York, Florence and Milan, and she travels to New York, Paris and Milan. During a typical trip, which can last a week to 10 days, they meet with 45 to 50 vendors in their showrooms. The appointments are anywhere from an hour to the better part of a day. They view fashions on models and talk with designers. They also take copious pictures and notes, to later decide what to order. (With new brands, they may not commit right away, preferring to watch how the brands develop; in some cases, though, the Maloufs want to be first on board.) “It’s a very personal business for us, so we want that face-to-face relationship,” says Gloria. “Sometimes we get an exclusive on a product or a brand for a period of time, and there’s the ability to do events with the designer.”
Such measures help ensure that Sam Malouf Authentic Luxury provides a singular experience — its orange-and-white-striped awning a beacon for astute shoppers like Lisa Zabelle. “They’ve got a great, eclectic group of designers, and I like going to places that don’t carry what everybody else does,” says the Woodside resident, who was introduced to Jonathan Simkhai (and subsequently began purchasing his apparel) during one of the boutique’s trunk shows. “Gloria buys different pieces than the department stores, even if they carry the same designer. She’s got a very good eye.”
Not to mention an abundance of patience and perseverance. “You can’t just say, ‘I want XYZ brand,’” Gloria explains. Some have stipulations (for example, buy our shoes for a couple of years, then you can sell our ready-to-wear). Others restrict distribution within a geographical area and are especially selective about stockists (Dries Van Noten and Sacai “took five years of persistent and thoughtful emails”). Soon to enter the mix for women: Missoni, Y/Project and Cool T.M.
Men can find brands such as Agnona, A.P.C., Marco Pescarolo and Ten C. One label that both Gloria and Sam have long bought from: Brunello Cucinelli, the Italian firm founded in 1978, known for its luxe knitwear. (Mark Zuckerberg’s signature gray T-shirts are reportedly Cucinelli.) Maison Margiela is another overlap, with men’s shoes as well as women’s ready-to-wear and handbags in the store. This fall, Kiton, which Sam has offered on the men’s side for 20 years, will be available for women, too.
With some women’s designers, 10 to 30 percent of Gloria’s buys have sauntered down the runway, which generally means there is limited production (think: special occasion items). The rest is characterized as “commercial looks,” which are produced and allotted to stores in larger quantities. “We do have customers who see runway pieces and will text us directly during the shows, or after Vogue releases their coverage, and will specifically ask for them,” says Gloria. “We also specifically buy for certain people. Whether they know it or not, we keep them in mind.”
Moving Forward in Fashion
For Sam and Gloria, their interest in fashion has familial roots. He grew up in Lubbock, Texas, where his family has owned a clothing store since 1949. When they acquired a shop on Burlingame Avenue in 1991 — the founder, Robert W. Gates, was retiring after nearly 70 years — Sam relocated to run the Peninsula outpost of Malouf’s. It closed in early 2010, and later that year, he and Gloria launched Sam Malouf Authentic Luxury just down the street, initially focusing on men’s wear.
After immigrating to the U.S. in the late 1970s, during Lebanon’s civil war, Gloria arrived in the Bay Area by way of Las Vegas. Her grandmother was a seamstress, and Gloria recalls accompanying her to Britex Fabrics in San Francisco, then watching her cut patterns and transform the cloth into fetching creations. At an early age, Gloria grasped how to alter garments, a skill that has proven essential in her profession. She worked at various retail enterprises, including Smith & Hawken and Pottery Barn, before joining Malouf’s in 2005. By then, she and Sam had been married for five years.
The couple met in 1996 at a Lebanese American Association fashion show gala that benefited hospitals in Lebanon. In addition to sharing a Lebanese heritage and an affinity for fashion, they are both philanthropy-minded. He organized the show; she was a volunteer and was asked to model in the show. They continue to support a number of local nonprofits — among them, LymeLight Foundation and Hillsborough School Foundation — and have partnered with PARCA and San Francisco Ballet Auxiliary on fundraising fashion shows. Over the years, Gloria has also hosted intimate designer receptions for charity.
In 2015, a few years after welcoming their third daughter — who is now 10 years old; her sisters are 17 and 20 — Gloria became more involved with Sam Malouf Authentic Luxury (she handled marketing, advertising and events from day one). Around then, Susan Foslien was shuttering her namesake women’s shop on Burlingame Avenue. The timing was right for the Maloufs to add women’s fashions to their racks. Two years later, the store doubled in size to 5,000 square feet, taking over an adjacent space. Their inventory and sales are currently split about 55/45 in favor of men’s wear, and they’re mulling another expansion.
Fall styles are now starting to arrive at the boutique. For women, expect “lots of color!” Gloria enthuses. “Emeralds, yellows and hot pinks — saturated colors.” According to Sam, strong hues will also be big this season for men. The incoming pieces are the result of their January and February buying trips. Their most recent travels this summer determined what will appear in November, December and January (Resort 2023 collections). Later this month and next, they will visit with designers to source for Spring 2023.
Although it’s too early to know if their daughters will partake in the family business, Sam and Gloria already have the next generation in mind — at least when it comes to merchandise. “It’s a multilayer approach to buying,” says Gloria. “Not only thinking about who your clients are and how do you keep them excited, but who’s not coming in your door and who do you aspire to come in. What brand is going to entice the next generation to shop in the store? You want the next generation to feel cool to shop with you, and not for it to be their mom or dad’s store.” (Zabelle notes that she has shopped for her sons, ages 21 and 23, at Sam Malouf Authentic Luxury.)
Sam is also cognizant that the boutique must “evolve every season,” he says. “If you’re not exciting your clients, then you’re not excited. You need to incrementally move forward in fashion. If not, you lose your appeal to your client. It’s important that you have the passion and the belief in the product, and then it is easy to translate that to your client’s lifestyle.”