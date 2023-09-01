Rodney Fong Answers Our Inaugural Nob Hill Quizette

He knows more than most about our city. In addition to running his own real estate business and family foundation, Rodney Fong is the president and CEO of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce. For nearly three decades prior, he was the third-generation owner and operator of a true San Francisco institution — the original Wax Museum at Fisherman’s Wharf, which drew millions of visitors from 1963 to 2013 before becoming the new Wax Museum Entertainment Complex — and also served on the San Francisco Port Commission. Who better to help us inaugurate this department, where we ask those who know our region best to share what they love about it? If you have a burning question you’d like to see us pose to an interesting local in an upcoming issue, drop us a line at editor@nobhillgazette.com. In the meantime, enjoy getting to know Fong and his favorite parts of the City.
Where did you grow up in the City? In the Avenues, aka the Richmond District.
If we asked your 7-year-old self what he wanted to be when he grew up, what would he have said? Likely, exactly what I’m doing today. Supporting activations in San Francisco, from small businesses like our 50-year-old family-owned Wax Museum to being involved in promoting large-scale events in San Francisco.
What neighborhood do you live in today? The Avenues.
Do you have a favorite restaurant or bar? As the CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, I love them all. Honestly, we have so many choices. What true foodie could have a single favorite?
How about a shop or store? Frank’s Fisherman’s Supply at Fisherman’s Wharf.
Any hidden gems that you’re willing to share with us? Anywhere on the San Francisco Bay. Cat Club — [its] once-a-month Funkytown ’70s night. The Japanese Tea Garden. The specific picnic bench in the trees, closest to the dahlia garden at the Conservatory of Flowers. The pier closest to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, west of the Ferry Building.
Where can we find you on the weekends? In Golden Gate Park, riding our bikes. At the fly-fishing casting ponds. Maybe at the new Goldman Tennis Center [for] pickleball
and tennis.
Where do you like to explore in the greater Bay Area or get away for a day? West Marin, Doran Beach, Bodega Bay.
Giants, 49ers, Warriors or Sharks? 49ers, Warriors, Giants and Sharks, in that order.
What local event do you look forward to all year? Fleet Week.
Describe an ideal outing in the City. Early morning out-and-back bike ride or walk from Fort Point to Crissy Field, coffee at the Warming Hut, then on to dim sum, a walk around Japantown, sushi-ingredient shopping at Nijiya Market for homemade sushi hand rolls.
What’s one thing that everyone who comes to visit San Francisco should be sure to do? Take a Bay cruise to appreciate our natural and manmade environments.