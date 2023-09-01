 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Rodney Fong Answers Our Inaugural Nob Hill Quizette

RodneyFong.jpg

He knows more than most about our city. In addition to running his own real estate business and family foundation, Rodney Fong is the president and CEO of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce. For nearly three decades prior, he was the third-generation owner and operator of a true San Francisco institution — the original Wax Museum at Fisherman’s Wharf, which drew millions of visitors from 1963 to 2013 before becoming the new Wax Museum Entertainment Complex — and also served on the San Francisco Port Commission. Who better to help us inaugurate this department, where we ask those who know our region best to share what they love about it? If you have a burning question you’d like to see us pose to an interesting local in an upcoming issue, drop us a line at editor@nobhillgazette.com. In the meantime, enjoy getting to know Fong and his favorite parts of the City.

Where did you grow up in the City? In the Avenues, aka the Richmond District.

RodneyFong_BikeSpot.jpg
RodneyFong_DimSumSpot.jpg

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred