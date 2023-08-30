 Skip to main content
At Top of the Mark, a Salute to Service

Photo Jul 14 2023, 3 00 22 PM.jpg

The Squadron Bottle tradition began in World War II, when departing soldiers and sailors partook of a final drink on U.S. soil at the Top of the Mark.

Plenty of local families as well as visitors have memories or traditions associated with the InterContinental Mark Hopkins. But one tradition at the hotel’s Top of the Mark bar was started not by locals or tourists, but by members of the armed services in World War II, as troops were shipping out to the Pacific theater.

TOTM--1402040-tight crop.jpg

The iconic view from the Top of the Mark.

If a service member had bought but not finished a bottle of liquor, he’d ask the Top of the Mark’s bartender to keep it for his return. Soon, such requests were amended with a wish that if a member of the same squadron showed up, the bartender should offer a shot, with the proviso that whoever finished the bottle should buy another — to pay it forward.

