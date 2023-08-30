At Top of the Mark, a Salute to Service

Plenty of local families as well as visitors have memories or traditions associated with the InterContinental Mark Hopkins. But one tradition at the hotel’s Top of the Mark bar was started not by locals or tourists, but by members of the armed services in World War II, as troops were shipping out to the Pacific theater.
If a service member had bought but not finished a bottle of liquor, he’d ask the Top of the Mark’s bartender to keep it for his return. Soon, such requests were amended with a wish that if a member of the same squadron showed up, the bartender should offer a shot, with the proviso that whoever finished the bottle should buy another — to pay it forward.
The bottles were often accompanied by a scribbled note of camaraderie. A journal was also kept behind the bar to gather well-wishes. The custom went in abeyance until 2009, when Lieutenant Mike Hall of the U.S. Navy bought a bottle of whiskey and began a new journal. Later, in conjunction with the Top of the Mark’s 80th anniversary in 2019, general manager Michael Pace invited veterans, active duty military, and friends and family members to share memories about this special spot atop Nob Hill.
A display case of the bottles — heavy in the bourbon department — also holds the journals and some memorabilia. “I find them very moving,” says Pace of the inscriptions. “I get goosebumps.” On July 25, 2014, Tamara “TJ” Tijerina expressed her gratitude, in neat cursive: “From a native San Franciscan who serves her Navy well! Thank you for those before me and after who fight to keep our nation safe + our freedom.”
Upon request, a customer showing military ID may have a bar cart wheeled over with a selection of Squadron Bottles, as they’re called, to pick from for a drink. The original stipulation that the member be from the same unit has been relaxed. And these days, civilians are welcome to contribute.
Barman Jose Cervano has been with Top of the Mark for 47 years. “The other day, I had a person from World War II,” he says. “He was 101 years old.” The veteran’s daughter who accompanied him apologized to Cervano as they arrived, explaining that her father doesn’t remember much nowadays, including that he’s her father.
Cervano turned to the man and asked, “OK, soldier, what’s your squad number?