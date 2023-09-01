 Skip to main content
spotlight

Local and Lasting

While we have said goodbye to beloved entities this year (we already miss you, Anchor Brewing Company), the list of long-standing institutions in our fair city could still fill the entirety of this issue and then some. Here, we shine a light on a handful that hold San Francisco together — and connect its past to its present.

Evening_hour,_Ferry_Bldg._LCCN2008678837.jpg

Since opening in 1898, the Ferry Building has been a transportation hub as much as a destination in and of itself. The San Francisco landmark is shown here in 1915.

Ferry Building

GGP Koret slides 1980s.jpg

The Koret Slides in Golden Gate Park in the 1980s.
UCSF_Benioff_Children's_Hospital,_Mission_Bay_(July_2020)_-2.jpeg
50fe3f68-4996-4511-a88a-4d43a1ba4fa2--2020_Summer_web-images_AIDS-SF_07.jpg

Staff and supporters of Ward 86 — the first dedicated HIV inpatient clinic in the country, which marked its 40th anniversary this year — march in the City’s 1992 pride parade.
opensfhistory_wnp70.0312-original copy.jpg

A horse-drawn ambulance in front of Mission Emergency Hospital, which opened on the San Francisco Hospital campus in 1909. 
deYoung_MuseumAtNight.jpg

The de Young Museum’s copper exterior glows at night.
Legion-CourtOfHonor.jpg

Auguste Rodin’s “The Thinker” anchors the Legion of Honor’s Court of Honor. 
000490 copy.jpg

San Francisco Symphony assistant conductor Earl Bernard Murray describing the timpani to children attending a youth concert.
FIS38STU-JL001.jpg

Lew Christensen in a 1938 production of Filling Station
1932__Tosca_WMOH_opening_ticket.jpg

A ticket to the 1932 grand opening of the War Memorial Opera House. 
BuenaVista_IrishCoffee_Solo_Courtesy Buena Vista Cafe copy.jpg

Perfection is 6 ounces hot coffee, 2 sugar cubes, 1.5 ounces Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey and lightly whipped cream.
icecream_07.jpeg

From Bordeaux Cherry and Sticky Peanut Butter to seasonal delights like Peach or Rum Raisin, homemade flavors are always on the menu at Swensen’s.
North Beach

North Beach anniversary celebrations for Vesuvio Cafe (75) and City Lights (70) have been in full swing, with plenty of readings in the Alley.
MaggieChafen_DottieDoolittle_07Aug2023-122.JPG

 

An error occurred