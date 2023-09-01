Local and Lasting

While we have said goodbye to beloved entities this year (we already miss you, Anchor Brewing Company), the list of long-standing institutions in our fair city could still fill the entirety of this issue and then some. Here, we shine a light on a handful that hold San Francisco together — and connect its past to its present.
Ferry Building
Gateway to the City
It has stood much more than the test of time, enduring both the cataclysmic 1906 as well as 1989 Loma Prieta earthquakes, along with the unprecedented havoc of a worldwide pandemic.
A resolute symbol of the City and one of its most iconic landmarks, the San Francisco Ferry Building has not only survived through it all, but flourished. This July marked its remarkable 125th anniversary. “It’s all about resilience,” says Jane Connors, the Ferry Building’s general manager. “This is a building that gathers people from all over. I walk through the building and overhear visitors talk about how this is where they buy their bread or honey. People feel like they own the building, that it’s really a part of their lives.”
Few buildings can make that kind of claim. But this graceful beaux arts building at the foot of Market Street, with its soaring skylit nave and 245-foot-tall clock tower inspired by one at Spain’s Seville Cathedral, certainly can. The Loma Prieta quake wrought devastation, but the resulting collapse of the two-decker Embarcadero Freeway that obscured the Ferry Building proved the impetus for its renaissance. The freeway’s demolition revealed newfound potential for the building, which underwent a four-year renovation completed in 2003.
What began life as a transportation terminus for ferryboat passengers has grown into so much more today, with ridership on the Golden Gate Ferry increasing 59 percent from 2021 to 2022, according to the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District. On a typical Saturday, 25,000 visitors flock to its famed farmers market, a number that has stayed steady even during the pandemic, Connors says.
The building’s bustling marketplace, which celebrates its own 20th anniversary this year, too, now is home to more than 45 gourmet food purveyors and restaurants. Recchiuti Confections was one of the first to open then, and it still lures customers today with its exquisite handmade chocolates. Future plans call for more space for as many as three new restaurants, but according to Connors, the timetable for that remains uncertain.
By mid-October, though, the clocktower will receive a fresh coat of paint in its original color of Ferry Building Gray. Once that’s completed, the chimes, which were turned off during the work, will return in all their glory in a special ceremony. After all, a building this grand deserves to be not just seen, but heard.
— Carolyn Jung
Golden Gate Park
Our Bucolic Playground
The name Golden Gate Park first appeared in April 1870 in the act of the California Legislature that proclaimed its boundaries. According to Christopher Pollock, historian-in-residence at the SF Recreation and Parks Department, the gratitude we owe for this civic treasure is to two “tenacious visionaries.” William Hammond Hall conducted the first topographical survey and initial design for the park and engineered its construction. Horticulturist and forester John McLaren was the park’s superintendent from 1890 to 1943.
The generous boundaries encompass an area 3.5 miles long by .5 mile wide. But the park’s breadth is best measured in the diversity of activities that locals avail themselves of. On mornings when tai chi practitioners at the Music Concourse are moving mindfully to the recorded sound of Chinese flute music, some disc golfers out near Marx Meadow have already reached the 10th hole in their game. There is tennis at the Lisa and Douglas Goldman Tennis Center and lawn bowling outside the 1916 Edwardian-style clubhouse.
Lack of skill is no excuse for not partaking of this bounty, as there’s an alphabet of classes and lessons, from archery to Zumba in the Parks. You can practice your form at the fly-casting pools (which date to 1938) or take a sketching lesson, art materials included, at the Japanese tea garden, a relic of the 1894 California Midwinter Fair. The Sharon Art Studio offers hands-on classes in painting, ceramics, jewelry and metal arts, seven days a week. The studio is in the Sharon Building, which was dedicated in 1888 and constructed with monies bequeathed by silver baron William Sharon, the “King of the Comstock.”
— Fredric Hamber
The UC System
The Bay Area Heart of the University of California
After failing to find gold in the 1850s, surgeon Hugh Huger Toland set up a practice in San Francisco and, with business booming, founded Toland Medical College in 1864 — around the same time the state was seeking to establish a proper university. In 1868, the University of California was created, and five years later, the first campus opened in Berkeley. Hoping to have his medical school accredited, Toland proposed an affiliation with UC, and they made it official in 1873, with dental, pharmacy and nursing schools added later to become the world-renowned UCSF we know today. It includes Benioff Children’s Hospital on its Mission Bay campus — the $3 billion development that broke ground in 1999 and is considered by UCSF to be its “single most important endeavor.” Another San Francisco–based college focusing on law became a UC campus in 1878; the institution is now known as UC Law SF, thanks to a 2023 change in the name of social justice for the region’s Yuki people. Today, California’s beacon of educational excellence comprises 10 campuses and has graduated more than 2 million living alums.
— Katie Sweeney
SF General
One of the Oldest Public Hospitals on the West Coast
Last year marked the 150th birthday of what is now called Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center. Opened on 23rd Street and Potrero Avenue in 1872, the City and County Hospital became affiliated with the UCSF School of Medicine the following year. The all-wooden structure survived the 1906 earthquake and underwent expansions three times before the Great Depression. Notably, during the influenza crisis of 1918–19, the hospital promoted the use of face masks, making it a pioneer in public health in a way that would resonate across our city — and the world — a century later with its respected handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After becoming the nation’s second Federal Trauma Center in 1972, ZSFG was also recognized as a pioneer in trauma care and AIDS patient treatment. San Francisco General Hospital Foundation, established in 1993, has raised over $300 million in support of equity and innovation at ZSFG (its annual Hearts in SF celebration of frontline workers is now an iconic public art project).
A new, state-of-the-art facility, made possible by a donation from Dr. Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg, opened in 2016, bolstering the hospital’s medical capabilities. “The past few years have taught us all that we are only as healthy as our neighbors,” says Kim Meredith, CEO of the foundation, “and the continued support for a strong public health system is vital to the future of this city.”
— Katie Sweeney
Fine Arts Museums of SF
Pillars of Art History
Their galleries rich with precious art and craft treasures, the de Young and Legion of Honor museums offer joyful and inspiring immersion in world cultures and art, from Monet and Canaletto to Andy Goldsworthy’s raw rocks, refined Benin Bronzes, dramatic Maori carvings, feathered Pomo baskets and bold Pat Steir paintings. And just last month FAMSF announced the promised gift of the Bernard and Barbro Osher Collection of American Art, consisting of 61 works by 39 artists, including Georgia O’Keeffe and Winslow Homer.
The de Young, in the heart of Golden Gate Park, was founded in 1895. A dramatic copper-clad structure, designed by Herzog & de Meuron, houses the de Young’s fashion and textile arts, rare antiquities and avant-garde paintings. In gleaming galleries, Alaskan carvings, Ecuadorian sculptures and paintings by Australian Indigenous artists are displayed alongside 21st-century portraits. Next year, do not miss Fashioning San Francisco: A Century of Style, opening in January, and which will showcase the fashions of more than 60 designers and portray the ascension of women as arts philanthropists, as well as civic, social and fashion leaders.
The Legion of Honor, donated to the City by philanthropist Alma de Bretteville Spreckels, debuted in 1924. The treasures of the Legion — which will present curator Furio Rinaldi’s groundbreaking exhibition, Botticelli Drawings, in November — include 18th-century embellished Parisian rooms, the best of French and Italian art, and dynamic galleries alive with Rodin sculptures. Since the museum’s opening, the bronze masterpiece “The Thinker” has greeted visitors to its Greek-columned entry courtyard, which overlooks Lands End and the distant city.
City-funded, the museums entice art lovers with encyclopedic collections of over 150,000 works from Europe, Asia, Africa and Oceania, along with the Americas. As curator emeritus Robert Flynn Johnson observes, “Whatever your family background or ethnicity, the Fine Arts Museums offer insight into your culture.”
— Diane Dorrans Saeks
Our Cultural Institutions
Iconic Origins
When walking the few blocks along Van Ness past the War Memorial, it’s hard to imagine San Francisco without the institutions that bring performing arts to life year-round for the Bay Area. But 112 years ago, our beloved Symphony, Opera, Ballet and Jazz organizations didn’t exist.
In the early 1900s, the roots of this Hayes Valley hub of artistic expression started to form. Local businessmen created the Musical Association of San Francisco in 1908, with Henry Hadley hired to create a new orchestra in 1911. As the Symphony performed in theaters on Ellis, Eddy and Geary streets over the next decade, San Francisco’s hunger for musical acts kept growing, with one young Italian conductor, Gaetano Merola, envisioning an opera company. He raised $40,000 largely from investments from the local Italian community to conduct the Bay Area’s first opera season in 1922 down at Stanford Stadium. Over 30,000 people attended Carmen, I Pagliacci and Faust — securing the financial backing needed for San Francisco Opera to become a reality in 1923.
Later that decade, $4 million in municipal bonds were issued to finance construction of the Arthur Brown Jr.–designed San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center. This multivenue beaux arts–style complex, which has 7,500 seats and covers 7.5 acres, opened in 1932, anchoring the hub as we know it today. The next year, Merola, whose grand visions for his new opera house included dancers, created the San Francisco Opera Ballet. William Christensen became its first choreographer, and in 1942, along with his brother, Harold, he acquired the company and renamed it San Francisco Ballet. (Younger brother Lew took over in 1952.)
While the Symphony, Opera and Ballet took turns performing at the War Memorial Opera House, by the ’70s, the Symphony’s following had grown to sustain year-round programming — and a venue of its own. With donations from over 6,000 individuals, including $10 million from the City and County of San Francisco, the Symphony opened a new $28 million facility, Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall, in 1980, becoming part of the War Memorial and Performing Arts Center.
Just three years later, Randall Kline hosted the first Jazz in the City Festival at the War Memorial and Performing Arts Center’s Herbst Theatre. It wasn’t a roaring success, but like Merola and the opera, local investors were impressed with Kline’s vision. Thanks to thematic programming that focused on different styles of jazz each night (from bebop to blues to bossa nova), the second festival in 1984 was a triumph. Although SFJazz performed all over the City, its founder dreamed of a venue on par with neighboring iconic institutions, and the $64 million SFJazz Center opened on Franklin Street in 2013. One decade in, it too is now a beating artistic heart we can’t imagine apart from this one-of-a-kind epicenter for performing arts excellence.
— Katie Sweeney
Buena Vista Cafe's Irish Coffee
A Timeless San Francisco Spectacle
Despite being surrounded by marquee San Francisco landmarks like cable cars, Alcatraz and Fisherman’s Wharf, a humble four-ingredient, caffeinated cocktail still stands out as an icon. For seven decades and counting, the jolt of coffee and powerful tanginess of Irish whiskey together in each Irish Coffee at the Buena Vista continues to thrill (and wake up) local and out-of-town guests alike.
Let’s set the record straight: The Buena Vista did not invent this libation. Originally a boardinghouse, it turned into the appropriately named “good view” saloon in 1916 but didn’t offer the Irish Coffee until many years later. In 1952, travel writer Stanton Delaplane asked owner Jack Koeppler to replicate this magical Irish Coffee drink that he loved at the airport in Shannon, Ireland. Eventually, Koeppler determined the right ingredients and measurements, which included a search for the perfect cream to float on top. That credit went to Mayor George Christopher, who also happened to be a dairy owner.
The Buena Vista’s Irish Coffee is a simple cocktail that relies on meticulous ratios and details with coffee, two sugar cubes, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey and lightly whipped real cream (nothing from a can!). Then there is the essential glass that is now synonymous with the Buena Vista’s Irish Coffee. Every minute or two, it seems, behind the wooden bar, a bartender — always wearing a white tuxedo jacket that matches the whipped cream atop the beverage — adds the ingredients, one by one, to a long line of Irish Coffee glasses just waiting to be filled.
— Trevor Felch
Swensen's Ice Cream
Still Scooping
Swensen’s may hold an always-been-there place in the hearts and minds of generations of San Franciscans, but its product is the most ephemeral of pleasures: ice cream, made on premises since 1948 at Union and Hyde, and then scooped out by the cup or cone or pint or gallon, in flavors like Fresh Banana, Chocolate Raspberry Truffle and the classic if disconcertingly named Swiss Orange Chip. Company founder Earle Swensen’s passion for the frozen confection began with his wartime service in the Navy, when he was called upon to administer repairs to a broken ice cream maker aboard ship.
Although the business later spawned local and international franchises, the original shop, which is now the only U.S. Swensen’s, remained family owned. Since Earle’s death in 1996, it has been in the devoted hands of the Campana family.
On a recent foggy summer evening, it was apparent that the absence of indoor seating is a feature, not a bug, as it prompts customers to emerge smiling with their treat in hand like ambassadors of wholesomeness to become, for several minutes, part of the street life of the Russian Hill neighborhood.
Two young Japanese tourists requested their scoops — Mango for her, Thin Mint for him — in Swensen’s handmade waffle cones. Since we’re now in an era of social media, before their first taste, each stood on the sidewalk for a moment, holding their cones aloft for a perfectly composed snapshot. In the near background, the original 1948 orange-pink Swensen’s neon sign, rewired two years ago, glowed with quiet pride.
— Fredric Hamber
City Lights and Vesuvio Cafe
By Way of Jack Keroauc Alley
Established just five years apart — Vesuvio Cafe in 1948 and City Lights in 1953 — these symbiotic, cross-pollinating institutions together form a thriving literary and artistic nexus, attracting an eclectic mix for three-quarters of a century.
Quite magically, the two are connected by Jack Kerouac Alley, a historic block-long passage renamed for the Beats’ biggest star in 1988 at the behest of poet, free speech champion and City Lights founder Lawrence Ferlinghetti. It’s now become a revitalized town square that served the two venues during the pandemic and continues to host community events like Art in the Alley, live music, book and poetry readings, and movie showings.
Seventy-five years ago, Henri Lenoir — a peripatetic, beret-wearing, art-loving Swiss immigrant — bought a nondescript bar in a 1913 Italian Renaissance Revival building in still predominantly Italian North Beach and began to hang works by local painters he had befriended. Vesuvio quickly became a magnet for a panoply of characters: artists; taxi drivers; flamenco dancers; merchant seamen; politicians; Beat bards Jack Kerouac, Allen Ginsberg, Diane di Prima; and notable cultural messengers of the time like Dylan Thomas and Bob Dylan.
The beloved bar still sports a phantasmagorical patina, the facade exuberantly hand-decorated, and every inner surface is festooned with paintings, yellowing decoupage, vintage posters, photos, news clippings, stained glass and surrealistic signage. Vesuvio’s affable managing owner Janet Clyde, who began her tenure at the establishment as a morning bartender in 1978 and bravely kept the doors open with PPP loans during the pandemic, observes the “constant back-and-forth with City Lights — people coming for drinks, going the bookstore, then heading back to the bar to read their book.”
City Lights’ 70th year in business was also anything but assured. When Governor Gavin Newsom’s March 2020 directive shuttered all nonessential businesses, the bookstore’s director and publisher, Elaine Katzenberger, sent her staff home with full pay and health care, and launched a GoFundMe that reaped a staggering $365K in one day — an outpouring of support from around the globe that speaks volumes about the veneration the institution evokes.
Wandering the warrens of wooden stacks inside the 1907 Classical Revival Artigues Building today, readers revel in a consummately curated collection of pocket poetry and progressive prose. Hanging in huge clerestory windows, political messages like “Democracy Is Not a Spectator Sport,” originally hand-painted by Ferlinghetti on butcher paper, are more relevant than ever.
Erudite head book buyer Paul Yamazaki, a veteran of City Lights since 1970, also notes the way the two venues intersect: Ferlinghetti often stopped into the bar for an Anchor Steam, and Lenoir once lived in an apartment on the second floor of the bookstore in what is now the Poetry Room. “Through the decades, we’ve both been places where people gravitate to sit and have conversation,” Yamazaki says. “Vesuvio and City Lights are really almost one.”
— Kitty Margolis
Dottie Doolittle
Dressing Childhood Memories for Generations
Entering the children’s boutique Dottie Doolittle is a step back into childhood. The racks to the left are all about babies. The displays have themes. A small, stuffed gray elephant leans against the baby book An Elephant Nose Best, alongside a wooden elephant that a toddler could pull.
Sections of the store cater to age groups from 2 to 16, with whimsy all around. A display of bright backpacks. A wall of pink tutus with sparkles. A rack of every color hair bow and another of socks and tights. Dolls, rocking horses, games, fold-and-go stables and puzzles for every age. Childhood is its own kingdom, and this one’s monarch, cofounder Maggie Chafen, has helped dress and create childhood memories for 48 years.
“We are dressing for occasions — christenings, birthdays, graduations, recitals,” says store manager Sara Lundegard. “Dottie Doolittle gets to share in creating those lasting memories.”
Those memories began in the early ’70s, while Chafen’s doctor husband, Less, was working at the Letterman Army Hospital, and she was completing a business degree at USF. “I was carpooling our son, Scott, to Stuart Hall, and one of the ladies said they knew of someone [cofounder Chris Prichard] who wanted to start a children’s store and needed business help.” Chafen was in, and Prichard felt strongly it should be on Sacramento Street. The rent was too high at the first space they looked at, and the landlord wouldn’t budge. “The space we are in was for sale,” Chafen says. “Our husbands helped us, and we ended up buying the building.”
Three years later, Prichard was ready to move on. In spite of the challenges of running a small business, Chafen wanted to carry on — and she has for nearly five decades. “There’s nothing that exceptional about what I have done except that I just decided to keep doing it,” says Chafen, who today gets toy ideas from what her two granddaughters and grandson would enjoy. “You really need a passion to do something like this, and I do have that. I am nearly 80. I imagine that I have this work ethic for doing this small business. The profit is quite meager. I love doing it. As long as I have the energy to do this, I want to keep doing it.”
Today, the door of Dottie Doolittle keeps opening and appreciative customers keep filing in, from one generation to the next. As Lundegard notes, “Every day there is a mom that comes in that stopped here when they were a child and now gets to experience it with their children. Not many places are around where you can do that.”
— Sally Fay