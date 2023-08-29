Near and (a Little) Far — Where the Latest Happenings Are

Meyhouse: The Sunnyvale pop-up’s newly opened Palo Alto flagship delivers live-fire cooking and live music events. Inspired by the meyhanes, or taverns, of co-owners Koray Altinsoy and chef Omer Artun’s native Turkey, the menu represents “true melting pot cuisine,” from a feta cheese spread with roasted pistachios and oregano to Chilean sea bass seasoned with a modern take on murri. The restaurant’s beverage program is also robust. meyhouserestaurant.co
OysterFest: September 24, noon–3 p.m., enjoy delectable bites from Waterbar (the site of the festival), Epic Steak, Mersea and more. Wines, craft beers, live music, games and a silent auction are part of the fun. Tickets are $90 per person, with proceeds benefiting Marin’s Marine Mammal Center. waterbarsf.com
Carmel Beach Hotel: The folks behind L’Auberge Carmel have debuted a nearby sequel. Its restaurant, Secoya, is also led by chef Justin Cogley, who holds a Michelin star at the former’s Aubergine. As the name implies, the new hotel — which has 23 rooms and three suites across seven historic buildings — is steps from Carmel Beach. A spa and fitness center round out the experience. carmelbeachhotel.com
Memento: Upscale New American cuisine is the specialty at this Noe Valley neighborhood spot. The colorful and comforting fare includes za’atar flatbread, empanadas with a red cabbage slaw, roasted beets and ricotta rigatoni, crispy curry chicken and caramel flan. Chef and owner Rafael Da Silva is also an artist, whose works grace the back wall. mementosf.com
The Sea Ranch Lodge: San Francisco–based interior designer Nicole Hollis’ firm refreshed the 17 rooms at this Sonoma County treasure, thus completing the Lodge’s multiyear, multimillion-dollar revitalization project. The interiors, juxtaposing natural elements with vibrant accents, showcase a number of local makers — among them, Santa Cruz Woodworks (custom furniture), Fireclay (tiles), Jess Feury (textile art) and Sasinun Kladpetch (ceramics). searanchlodge.com
Jalisco’s Grill: Over the summer, Portola Valley welcomed a new Mexican eatery at the corner of Alpine and Portola roads. Dine on-site or take away from a menu that includes burritos, quesadillas, street tacos and more. There are even breakfast offerings — though no website at press time. 650-683-3110