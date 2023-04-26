At the newly opened Miller House, guests can enjoy Frank Family wines along with curated bites by chef Christina Machamer, amid a space that showcases the aesthetic vision of founder Leslie Frank and interior designer Robin Beck.
Park Life 2: The owners of Park Life on Clement Street, Jamie Alexander and Derek Song, have introduced a sequel across the street. Their latest outpost, at the corner of Third Avenue, specializes in paper and home goods, including Aderia Retro glassware, Next Chapter Studio stationery, K Studio pouches, Nata candles and stamps by The Portland Stamp Company. parklifestore.com
Pasta Supply Co.: The new next-door neighbor to the original Park Life is a culinary venture from longtime S.F. chef Anthony Strong — previously of the Mission District’s Prairie and the pandemic-era VW van–turned–dining room called Stella. Patrons can pick up provisions for a pasta-centric meal or eat in the petite dining area, choosing from a handful of pastas along with vegetables and wines. pastasupplyco.com
The Miller House at Frank Family Vineyard: The Calistoga winery’s new hospitality center, by architect Howard Backen, offers a chic setting — founder Leslie Frank collaborated with interior designer Robin Beck — in which to enjoy Frank Family wines, paired with hyper-seasonal bites by chef Christina Machamer. Book an estate tasting ($60) or Elevated Experience ($120).
Grace: The first-floor dining space at SFMOMA is open again, now housing a French-American restaurant named for museum founder Grace McCann Morley. Pop in for lunch, happy hour or dinner. The menu includes tartines, small plates, soups, salads and larger dishes such as chicken confit, vegetable cassoulet and cioppino fettucine. sfmoma.org
The Penny Ice Creamery: The Peninsula is getting not one, but two locations of this Santa Cruz–based favorite — in Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village and Los Altos’ State Street Market (both locations formerly housed Tin Pot Creamery). We’ll take a scoop of banana toffee topped with toasted marshmallow fluff, please. thepennyicecreamery.com