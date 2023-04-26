Miller House

Frank Family Vineyards in Calistoga has debuted a 2,300-square-foot hospitality barn, The Miller House, designed by renowned local architect Howard Backen.

Park Life 2: The owners of Park Life on Clement Street, Jamie Alexander and Derek Song, have introduced a sequel across the street. Their latest outpost, at the corner of Third Avenue, specializes in paper and home goods, including Aderia Retro glassware, Next Chapter Studio stationery, K Studio pouches, Nata candles and stamps by The Portland Stamp Company. parklifestore.com

Pasta Supply Co.: The new next-door neighbor to the original Park Life is a culinary venture from longtime S.F. chef Anthony Strong — previously of the Mission District’s Prairie and the pandemic-era VW van–turned–dining room called Stella. Patrons can pick up provisions for a pasta-centric meal or eat in the petite dining area, choosing from a handful of pastas along with vegetables and wines. pastasupplyco.com

At the newly opened Miller House, guests can enjoy Frank Family wines along with curated bites by chef Christina Machamer, amid a space that showcases the aesthetic vision of founder Leslie Frank and interior designer Robin Beck.