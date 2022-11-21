With chaparral-draped mesas and rugged mountain ranges nearly as far as the eye can see, a river runs through it — as does a sweeping sense of California’s provenance. Rancho Sisquoc, a 35,000-acre property in Santa Barbara County, is thought to be one of the last remaining intact Mexican land grants in California that haven’t been subdivided or completely developed.
For seven generations, the largest private ranch in Santa Barbara County has been owned and stewarded by one of the most prominent founding families of San Francisco, the Floods. Greater in size than San Francisco, this working cattle ranch, vegetable farm and treasured Santa Maria Valley property marked its 70th anniversary this year, as well as the 50th year of its winery, one of only two in the state that grow a distinctive Alsatian-German white grape known as sylvaner.
To commemorate those milestones, a coffee-table book was published this summer: Rancho Sisquoc: Enduring Legacy of an Historic Land Grant Ranch. It was written by Judith Flood Wilbur, whose father, James Flood, bought the ranch in 1952; and Chase Reynolds Ewald, an author specializing in the American West. The oldest living Flood family member at 81, Flood Wilbur owns the ranch with her sister, Elizabeth Flood Stevenson, 74. Today, it is the Flood family’s only commercial property, besides the landmark flatiron Flood Building at Powell and Market streets in San Francisco, which is now managed by Flood Wilbur’s niece, Karin Flood, whose late father, Jim Flood, managed Rancho Sisquoc for 30 years.
Growing up in Woodside, Flood Wilbur spent every summer at the ranch with her family, where she learned how to ride a horse and rope a cow. There was no cable TV and the only phone was an archaic crank one that merely connected the few buildings on the property. In fact, before a Wi-Fi tower was installed a year ago, the only way to make an outside call was to haul a cell phone to the top of a cliff or to the edge of the Sisquoc River.
Named for the Chumash tribe’s word for “quail,” the property is home to those small game birds, along with bobcats, turkeys, owls, boars and bears, who apparently can be all too fond of the ranch’s merlot grapes. The rough and tough landscape has survived droughts, floods, wildfires and, of course, time. To Flood Wilbur, it is a special kind of paradise, one that she hopes will always remain in her family, which now encompasses her four children and 13 grandchildren, all of whom visit it regularly. “It’s such a unique spot. There’s so much history here, and not many people remember it now,” she says. “Over the years, people have wanted to buy the property for water rights or to develop it. But we saw no reason to sell it. Because if we sold it, what could possibly replace it?”
To get an idea of its sense of history, one need only stop at the simple white San Ramon Chapel, which stands like a beacon on a small bluff just outside the towering crossbar entrance to Rancho Sisquoc. Built in 1875, it became Santa Barbara County’s first historical landmark. The church, which still holds Sunday services, may not be part of Rancho Sisquoc, but it immediately transports one to the same yesteryear. In its small cemetery, stone grave markers date to 1914, and a few plain metal crosses even older still are etched with the year 1884.
The practice of land grants in what is now modern-day California was started by Spain in the 18th century. A century later, the Mexican government, having won its independence from Spain in 1821, expanded on the program that awarded property to retired soldiers and influential people to entice them to settle in the region. Rancho Sisquoc, according to the book by Flood Wilbur and Reynolds Ewald, was one of the last land grants awarded by Pío Pico, the last governor of California under Mexican rule. Not only that, but it was granted to a single woman, María Antonia Dominguez de Caballero, a rare occurrence at the time.
“Mexican land grants were extremely significant to California’s history, since they make up most of the coastal and inland territory of the state,” says Damian Bacich, chair of the San José State University Department of World Languages and Literatures, and creator of the California Frontier Project, an online educational resource on the history of California. “As time goes by, they are being put up for sale more, so large family-owned ones are rarer and rarer to find.”
In fact, most land grant ranchos were broken up and sold early on in the 1850s to 1860s, Bacich says. Not only was their upkeep expensive, but after the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo was signed in 1848, ending the war between Mexico and the United States, ranchers were required to show proof that they owned the land. Since most didn’t have deeds, but only sketched maps, they had to hire lawyers that they paid by selling off portions of their land.
Over the decades, Rancho Sisquoc was bought and sold several times, until it was purchased in 1952 by James Flood, whose grandfather, James C. Flood, was a 19th-century silver baron. James Flood operated it as a cattle ranch, which continues today with as many as 800 head of mixed Hereford and Angus. Additionally, about 300 acres are leased to the Adam Brothers family farm to grow lettuces, broccoli and cauliflower.
When avocado and orange trees failed to thrive, in 1970 James Flood decided to try a vineyard instead, which proved far more fruitful. The winery now produces 10,000 cases of wine annually. Grown on 250 acres, most of the grapes are sold to other wine companies, including Constellation, Duckhorn, Trinchero and Au Bon Climat. Sixteen varietals are planted, including sylvaner, which is grown in California by only one other winery, Sonoma’s Scribe. At a little over 3 acres, it is Rancho Sisquoc’s smallest planting. A former ranch manager decided to plant it at the suggestion of a friend who had grown enamored of the wine while serving in World War II.
It’s hardly economical to grow, though, says Steve Fennell, Rancho Sisquoc general manager, because it’s a pulpy grape that yields half the juice of a chardonnay grape. Yet that translates into surprising viscosity for a white wine, along with tropical melon on the nose that gives way to papaya, mango and peach on the palate. This year, the 2020 vintage garnered double gold at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. “There aren’t many places where you can taste this many varietals,” Fennell says. “If you can’t find something you like here, then maybe you just don’t like wine.”
With its sunny pergola and rustic tasting room, the winery has enticed many more visitors to the property since its inception, which Flood Wilbur couldn’t be more pleased about. “We do feel like caretakers of this land,” she says about the ranch, which offers vineyard tours for Wine Club members and special tours for private visitors. “It’s important to preserve it for the next generation, to show them what early California was like and how it’s changed. There just aren’t many places left like this.”
To purchase a copy of Rancho Sisquoc, email:ranchosisquocbook@gmail.com. The book is also available at Emily Joubert in Woodside and San Francisco, as well as River House Books in Carmel.