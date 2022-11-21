With chaparral-draped mesas and rugged mountain ranges nearly as far as the eye can see, a river runs through it — as does a sweeping sense of California’s provenance. Rancho Sisquoc, a 35,000-acre property in Santa Barbara County, is thought to be one of the last remaining intact Mexican land grants in California that haven’t been subdivided or completely developed.

For seven generations, the largest private ranch in Santa Barbara County has been owned and stewarded by one of the most prominent founding families of San Francisco, the Floods. Greater in size than San Francisco, this working cattle ranch, vegetable farm and treasured Santa Maria Valley property marked its 70th anniversary this year, as well as the 50th year of its winery, one of only two in the state that grow a distinctive Alsatian-German white grape known as sylvaner.