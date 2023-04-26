Copra
1700 Fillmore Street, San Francisco; coprarestaurant.com
The folks behind Palo Alto’s Ettan, chef/owner Srijith “Sri” Gopinathan and restaurateur Ayesha Thapar, have teamed up again for Copra. “Ettan’s menu is more eclectic — it draws inspiration from many regions of India. Copra offers a deeper dive into the foods served in the southernmost states of India, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, as well as neighboring Sri Lanka,” explains Gopinathan. “While the culinary traditions of this region are certainly visible in some of the dishes we serve at Ettan, we put those flavors center stage at Copra.” According to Thapar, the two restaurants are also visually distinct. “Ettan, with its stunning domed, glass ceiling and array of tapestries and chandeliers, points to the broader story of India, while also drawing on a more pronounced Californian influence,” she says. “Copra celebrates the southern coastal shores of the country, with lush greenery, macramé lanterns and an abundance of natural materials like jute, cotton, cane and terra-cotta.” The menu — split into bites (among them, oysters and caviar), small plates (including a chutney sampler) and more substantial dishes (from crab curry to a vegetable of the day) — is complemented by an eclectic cocktail program, along with wines, ciders and co-ferments.
La Mar Bar
Pier 1½ The Embarcadero, San Francisco; lamarsf.com
Following a renovation, chef-owner Gaston Acurio of La Mar Cebicheria Peruana restaurant is welcoming guests to the new La Mar Bar for cocktails centered on pisco and agave — the perfect accompaniment for executive chef Victoriano Lopez’s Peruvian-inflected bar snacks. Sip a que bacan (described as “a Peruvian take on the espresso martini”) or Golden Gate punch, while sharing orders of taquitos, nigiri and house specialties like ají de gallina croquetas (chicken breast stewed in an ají amarillo, Parmesan and black olive sauce) and choclo con queso (Peruvian corn with queso fresco and Gruyère). Late-night DJ sets will add to the jovial vibe at La Mar Bar’s 49 seats plus lounge area, which feature the design talents of David Magid, who drew inspiration not only from the seafood-focused menu, but also from the fishing villages south of Lima and the establishment’s waterfront setting in the City. Think: a palette of blues and greens, with ceramic tiles reminiscent of fish scales. The pièce de résistance? Peruvian artist David Goicochea’s handwoven calamari sculpture, suspended from the 18-foot ceiling.
Jonathan Carver Moore
966 Market Street, San Francisco; jonathancarvermoore.com
A new contemporary art gallery has checked into the Line hotel’s ground floor. After curating Similarities & Differences at The Proper Hotel a couple of years ago, Jonathan Carver Moore began more seriously considering his own venue. “The opening evening for that exhibition was quite a success, and the room was just filled with so many people from all over the Bay Area,” he recalls. “It really showed me how vibrant the arts community is here and also showed me that there was something missing. I think I was able to not only curate a great show, but also curate such a unique group of people and get them together to celebrate the arts.” The inaugural exhibition at his eponymous gallery featured Kacy Jung (shown above with the gallerist), while the sequel, opening in May, is a group show with works by Black men. “Approaching the gallery world from a Black queer lens in San Francisco is unique, given that I am the only openly gay Black male gallery owner,” says Carver Moore, who was drawn to the Line’s location in the City’s Transgender District. “I just want people to see and collect great art, and I hope that this gallery will be one where you can do just that.”