Copra - Cocktails

Chef Sri Gopinathan collaborated with West Bev Consulting’s Stephanie Gonnet and Christopher Longoria (as well as Nora Furst, not pictured) on the beverage program at Copra.

Copra

1700 Fillmore Street, San Francisco; coprarestaurant.com

Copra - Interior

Chef Sri Gopinathan and Ayesha Thapar of Ettan in Palo Alto opened a sequel in San Francisco’s Fillmore District: Copra.
LaMar Bar

At the new La Mar Bar, a menu of pisco- and agave-centric cocktails is paired with an assortment of Peruvian bar snacks by executive chef Victoriano Lopez.
JMZ Gallery

The inaugural exhibition at Jonathan Carver Moore’s namesake gallery in San Francisco features works by artist Kacy Jung.