Although situated at the corner of Mason and Jackson streets, Carson Ross and Tahnee Folsom’s new retail endeavor is named for another part of the City: When the couple — both fashion designers — moved from New York to San Francisco in 2018, their first apartment was at Presidio and Post. Their Nob Hill shop stocks vintage creations alongside independent brands that offer well-made garments with small production runs (like Andersen-Andersen, Dehen 1920 and Rachel Comey). “Even with the newer pieces,” says Ross, “you’ll feel like the only one who has it.” He and Folsom started out by selling at local fairs a few years ago, saving up for a space that they could take a hands-on approach to transforming; Presidio Post’s 800 square feet are outfitted with cherry cabinets that Ross built. In addition to men’s and women’s apparel and accessories, the merchandise includes home goods, art and periodicals. According to Ross, the plan is to add pantry items and fresh flowers — a nod to the location’s previous life as a grocery store.
With the recent opening of their women’s boutique and social space, longtime friends Jennifer Derrick and Mayola Martinez manifested the type of business they wish existed in San Francisco. “Our target customer is basically ourselves — fashion-conscious women, over 35, who want to have fun and look and feel great about themselves,” says Derrick. Shoppers can delight in women’s clothing and accessories from labels such as Staud, Ronny Kobo and Mille, plus housewares from the likes of Sir/Madam and Evangeline Linens. Envisioned as “more than a store — a place for like-minded women to get together, connect and create a community,” Derrick adds, The Finerie hosts monthly events, as well as allows customers to hold their own events, in its light and airy space, which features wood floors, terrazzo tiles and rattan light fixtures.
Following a historic restoration, the former Hotel President is now a Graduate Hotel. CEO and founder Ben Weprin notes that Palo Alto “has long been a dream market” for his company. The 100-room property, housed in a 1929 Spanish Colonial–style building, is slated to bow this month. Its six floors include hand-painted redwoods-themed wallpaper and details that reflect the hotel’s proximity to Stanford University (such as Cardinal John Steinbeck’s novels in rooms). The lobby level’s all-day cafe, Lou and Herbert’s, serves Saint Frank Coffee and Manresa Bread treats, while the President’s Terrace rooftop bar boasts an outdoor fireplace and panoramic views. (Longtime ground-floor tenants President Barber Shop and Hemingway Cigars and Tobacco are still there.)