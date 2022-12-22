Although situated at the corner of Mason and Jackson streets, Carson Ross and Tahnee Folsom’s new retail endeavor is named for another part of the City: When the couple — both fashion designers — moved from New York to San Francisco in 2018, their first apartment was at Presidio and Post. Their Nob Hill shop stocks vintage creations alongside independent brands that offer well-made garments with small production runs (like Andersen-Andersen, Dehen 1920 and Rachel Comey). “Even with the newer pieces,” says Ross, “you’ll feel like the only one who has it.” He and Folsom started out by selling at local fairs a few years ago, saving up for a space that they could take a hands-on approach to transforming; Presidio Post’s 800 square feet are outfitted with cherry cabinets that Ross built. In addition to men’s and women’s apparel and accessories, the merchandise includes home goods, art and periodicals. According to Ross, the plan is to add pantry items and fresh flowers — a nod to the location’s previous life as a grocery store.

1909 Fillmore Street, San Francisco; thefineriesf.com