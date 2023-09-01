Spice and Jazz Things Up, Thanks to New Spots Around S.F.

Little Shucker
2016 Fillmore Street, San Francisco; littleshucker.com
Last month, the team behind Pacific Heights’ The Snug launched “a modern take on the classic oyster bar,” just a few blocks away. “With Little Shucker,” continues co-owner and director of operations Liv Ringo, “we want to imbue a sense of comfortable elegance, a welcoming atmosphere to enjoy high-quality and locally sourced food, paired with interesting wines from around the world and our refreshing in-house spritzes.” The food and drink programs are led by executive chef Adrian Garcia and beverage director John Fragola. The menu ranges from raw and baked oysters to crudos and hearty salads to whole roasted branzino and chocolate budino. “There’s really a little something for everyone,” says Ringo, who designed the interiors in collaboration with business partner Jacob Racusin. She notes that “our signature terracotta color contrasts so well with the curved sea blue tiles, and our street-facing windows bring in warm natural light throughout the day.”
Oaktown Spice Shop
2132 Fillmore Street, San Francisco; oaktownspiceshop.com
Following outposts in Oakland and Albany, the spice purveyor has planted a flag across the Bay. “We are excited to have a third location in a walkable neighborhood that has great foot traffic, lots of local residents and thriving small businesses,” says Erica Perez, who cofounded the business with her husband, John Beaver, in 2011. “Additionally, it is a destination from other parts of San Francisco and the greater Bay Area.” Stock up on Oaktown’s regionally inspired and classic blends — including bestsellers like Umami Sea Salt, Persian Lime Curry Rub and Erbe Italiane di Lusso. Or expand your repertoire with Jamaican Allspice (which the duo describes as “an enchanting ingredient for sweets like pancakes or cookies, rum cocktails, but also a mesmerizing addition to soups and stews”) and Grand Lake Shake (which “pairs well with dill weed for salmon and dips, and is a magical rub on beef or hash browns’ secret spice”).
Taco Rouge
1500 Broadway, San Francisco; tacorouge.com
The Polk Gulch site that was once home to Nick’s Crispy Tacos is serving up Mexican fare again, thanks to chef Daniel Tellez. By day, fill up on his creative cuisine that offers a California twist on authentic Mexican recipes. (Composed of marinated pork, cilantro labneh and chipotle salsa on pita bread, the Taco Arabe is a taco-shawarma hybrid.) By night, Taco Rouge morphs into a lively honky-tonk cantina. And, yes, the Taco Tuesday tradition lives on with six Tecates and six tacos for $25, as well as $25 margarita pitchers. On Salsa Saturday — or any other night — pre-book a red leather–lined booth or the VIP mezzanine level that overlooks the stage. Weekend brunch is also happening (Churro Pancakes!).
Dawn Club
10 Annie Street, San Francisco; dawnclub.com
Everything old is new again: Dawn Club — occupying a space in the Monadnock Building that, dating to the 1930s, housed a speakeasy with the same name — is invigorating downtown nightlife. According to owner Brian Sheehy, the latest incarnation offers “a gathering place where friends and colleagues can be treated to outstanding service, an outstanding collection of whiskey, exceptional cocktails, and capped off with some of the most delightful jazz in the Bay Area.” Its art deco–inspired interior features Ivan Lee Mora’s art installations and lighting fixtures, made of hand-gilded glass panels. The libations program was produced under the guidance of beverage director Jayson Wilde and general manager Engracio Clemena, with cocktails including classics along with low- and zero-proof offerings. Since no food is served, enjoy dinner in the area before heading to Dawn Club for a jazz performance. Reservations are encouraged for full tableside service. (Psst ... this month, the venue is partnering with Yerba Buena Community Benefit District for Jazz on Annie Plaza, between the club and the Palace Hotel.)