S.F. Bridges: The Way Over Water

The Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay Bridge are not merely means of transportation, connecting the City to Marin and Alameda counties. As icons recognized the world over, they are integral to our area’s identity. The engineering feats — among the major infrastructure projects completed in the U.S. during the Great Depression — span history and innovation. Their beauty, meanwhile, has long invited photo ops, as well as big-screen ops: In 1967’s The Graduate, Dustin Hoffman’s character drove across the Bay Bridge, while the next year, in Bullitt, the Golden Gate Bridge appeared in the famous car chase involving Steve McQueen in the titular role. (With pedestrian and bicycle access, however, you don’t need a vehicle to appreciate the majesty of either structure.)
Here, we examine our beloved bridges, by the numbers. Should this spark an interest to learn more, consider two books by Donald MacDonald and Ira Nadel, Golden Gate Bridge: History and Design of an Icon and Bay Bridge: History and Design of a New Icon. MacDonald has the distinction of contributing to both landmarks: In addition to being the first architect to work on the Golden Gate since its completion, his namesake San Francisco firm provided design services for the East Span of the Bay Bridge, which turns 10 this month. (Fun fact culled from GGB: The Air Force initially wanted to paint the Golden Gate with orange and white stripes, while the Navy desired yellow and black.)
BAY BRIDGE
Original construction began:
July 9, 1933
Original structure opened:
November 12, 1936
New structure (East Span) opened: September 2, 2013
Length: 8.4 miles (including approaches)
Width of West Span: 57.5 feet
Width of East Span: 258.33 feet (making it the widest bridge in the world, according to Guinness World Records)
Vertical clearance: 220 feet
Cost of 1936 structure: $77 million (including Transbay Transit Terminal)
Cost of 2013 structure: $6.4 billion
Opening toll in 1936: 65 cents
Current auto toll: $7
Current carpool toll: $3.50
Lanes: 10 lanes total, 5 in each direction; the West Span lanes are split between the upper (westbound) and lower (eastbound) decks
Vehicles in fiscal year 2020–2021 (toll direction): 39,324,095
Tolls collected in fiscal year2020–2021: $296,809,138
GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE
Construction began: January 5, 1933
Opened: May 28, 1937 (to vehicles)
Length: 1.7 miles
Width: 90 feet
Vertical clearance: 220 feet
Cost: $35 million
Opening toll in 1937: 50 cents
Current auto toll: $9
Current carpool toll: $6.75
Lanes: 6 lanes total, with a movable median barrier that was installed in 2015 and, in response to traffic conditions, can be adjusted by workers in a zipper truck (the operation takes ~30 minutes to complete)
Vehicles in fiscal year 2020–2021 (toll direction): 13,604,000
Tolls collected in fiscal year 2020–2021: $108,591,000