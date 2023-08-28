 Skip to main content
S.F. Bridges: The Way Over Water

2560px-Golden_Gate_Bridge_as_seen_from_Marshall’s_Beach,_March_2018.jpeg

Marshall’s Beach in the Presidio, near the Golden Gate Bridge, offers views of the Pacific Ocean and the Marin Headlands.

The Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay Bridge are not merely means of transportation, connecting the City to Marin and Alameda counties. As icons recognized the world over, they are integral to our area’s identity. The engineering feats — among the major infrastructure projects completed in the U.S. during the Great Depression — span history and innovation. Their beauty, meanwhile, has long invited photo ops, as well as big-screen ops: In 1967’s The Graduate, Dustin Hoffman’s character drove across the Bay Bridge, while the next year, in Bullitt, the Golden Gate Bridge appeared in the famous car chase involving Steve McQueen in the titular role. (With pedestrian and bicycle access, however, you don’t need a vehicle to appreciate the majesty of either structure.)

Eastern_Span_of_the_San_Francisco-Oakland_Bay_Bridge_at_night,_seen_from_Yerba_Buena_Island.jpeg

The new East Span of the Bay Bridge, as seen from Yerba Buena Island, opened in September 2013.

Here, we examine our beloved bridges, by the numbers. Should this spark an interest to learn more, consider two books by Donald MacDonald and Ira Nadel, Golden Gate Bridge: History and Design of an Icon and Bay Bridge: History and Design of a New Icon. MacDonald has the distinction of contributing to both landmarks: In addition to being the first architect to work on the Golden Gate since its completion, his namesake San Francisco firm provided design services for the East Span of the Bay Bridge, which turns 10 this month. (Fun fact culled from GGB: The Air Force initially wanted to paint the Golden Gate with orange and white stripes, while the Navy desired yellow and black.)

Bay Bridge construction_1935_NASA.png

Construction of the original Bay Bridge took about three and a half years to complete.
GoldenGateBridgeConstruction_1930_Wikimedia Commons.png

Construction of the Golden Gate Bridge was particularly challenging because of the tides, winds, fog and salt air; it took just over four years and four months to complete.

