Spirits_23-01_Portals of the Past copy.jpg
Paul Madonna

On the north side of Lloyd Lake, between John F. Kennedy and Transverse drives in central Golden Gate Park, stands an enigmatic structure: a white marble portico with six Doric columns, like a doorway to the unknown. Since it was installed in 1909, this landmark, known as the Portals of the Past, has been one of the most photographed, and beloved, monuments in the park.

The Portals of the Past is one of two great architectural follies in San Francisco (the other is Bernard Maybeck’s Palace of Fine Arts). More like stage sets than conventional buildings, follies are structures that are intended to express and stir emotions. They are physical embodiments of Romantic poetry, with its melancholy sublimity and evocation of bittersweet longings. But while Maybeck created his great folly out of his imagination, the Portals of the Past is an actual ruin — a survivor of the 1906 catastrophe. This adds a dark note to the dreamlike atmosphere it summons up, a reminder that the dream emerged from a fiery nightmare.