On the north side of Lloyd Lake, between John F. Kennedy and Transverse drives in central Golden Gate Park, stands an enigmatic structure: a white marble portico with six Doric columns, like a doorway to the unknown. Since it was installed in 1909, this landmark, known as the Portals of the Past, has been one of the most photographed, and beloved, monuments in the park.
The Portals of the Past is one of two great architectural follies in San Francisco (the other is Bernard Maybeck’s Palace of Fine Arts). More like stage sets than conventional buildings, follies are structures that are intended to express and stir emotions. They are physical embodiments of Romantic poetry, with its melancholy sublimity and evocation of bittersweet longings. But while Maybeck created his great folly out of his imagination, the Portals of the Past is an actual ruin — a survivor of the 1906 catastrophe. This adds a dark note to the dreamlike atmosphere it summons up, a reminder that the dream emerged from a fiery nightmare.
Until April 18, 1906, the Portals of the Past framed the entrance to the elegant Nob Hill residence of wealthy Southern Pacific executive Alban Nelson Towne. Towne’s mansion occupied the southwest corner of California and Taylor streets, where the Masonic Temple now stands, at the time the most ostentatious structure in town. The Colonial Revival–style home was built by A. Page Brown, the brilliant young architect best known for designing the Ferry Building. Among his assistants on the new residence was a 24-year-old who was soon to become one of the most influential architects in the City, Willis Polk.
Towne only enjoyed his opulent dwelling for four years before he died in 1896, but his widow, Caroline A. Towne, continued to live there for 10 years. Then the great earthquake hit, followed by enormous fires. As the flames raged through downtown, firefighters made a last-ditch stand on Powell Street, hoping that Union Square would provide a firebreak. But the flames jumped the square and ignited the roof of a building on Bush Street, dooming Nob Hill. One after the other, the great houses lined up like preening wooden peacocks along California Street burned to the ground. The Towne property was one of them.
However, its marble portico, topped with a balustrade, survived the flames. Photographer Arnold Genthe, who took some of the most memorable images of the City during and after the disaster, made a famous photograph of the stark portico — capturing devastated lower Nob Hill through the columns with the still-standing dome of the ruined City Hall in the distance.
After the fire, Caroline Towne gave the portico to Golden Gate Park as a symbol and reminder of the catastrophe. The park commission accepted it on April 7, 1909.
The entryway’s balustrade was removed when the portals were placed by the lake. Ironically, one of its six marble pillars crumbled during an earthquake in 1957 and was replaced with a wooden one.
According to Christopher Pollock in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park: A Thousand and Seventeen Acres of Stories, the monument’s name came from a quote that circulated after the earthquake and was publicized by poet (and later editor of Sunset magazine) Charles Kellogg Field: “This is the portal of the past — from now on, once more forward!”
For 114 years, the old marble portico from a grand house on Nob Hill has stood on Lloyd Lake, a silent survivor of an era that was devoured by flames and is gone forever. ￼