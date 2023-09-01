Stay Close: Exploring San Francisco

St. Regis San Francisco
125 Third Street; marriott.com
With SFMOMA and Museum of the African Diaspora next door, as well as Yerba Buena Center for the Arts across the street and The Contemporary Jewish Museum around the corner, this is a perfect home base for art enthusiasts. SFMOMA’s Frank Bowling show closes September 10, while The CJM just opened RetroBlakesberg: The Music Never Stopped, a look at the San Francisco music scene as captured by photographer Jay Blakesberg. MoAD debuts three new exhibitions September 27. As for the hotel itself, the St. Regis now boasts the lobby-level Astra restaurant and bar, site of a nightly champagne sabrage ceremony. (The indoor pool and spa are currently under renovation.) Celebrating a special occasion? Book a table at chef Corey Lee’s three-Michelin-starred Benu on nearby Hawthorne Street, where Berggruen Gallery and Crown Point Press Bookstore and Gallery are located, too. And in the 1920s art deco PacBell Building — the City’s first major skyscraper development — treat yourself at chef Mourad Lahlou’s modern Moroccan namesake, Mourad.
1 Hotel San Francisco
8 Mission Street; 1hotels.com
Bowing last year, this sustainably minded property — think: native greenery and reclaimed wood, along with farm-to-table restaurant and bar Terrene — is ideally situated for the enjoyment of amazing food and drink, plus a side of adventure. The Ferry Building and its myriad culinary draws, including the big Saturday farmers’ market (yes, Roli Roti’s porchetta sandwich is worth the wait), are basically across the street. As are docking spots for ferry services that can take you to the East Bay, Treasure Island, Marin, Angel Island and more. From 1 Hotel, it’s about a 15-minute walk on the Embarcadero to the Exploratorium. Taking the F Line is another option. Continue aboard one of Muni’s historic streetcars to Pier 39 or Fisherman’s Wharf; or going in the opposite direction, head to the Castro. For those catching a Giants or Warriors game, the T Third Street line stops at Oracle Park and Chase Arena. At night, one of the City’s culinary treasures, chef Nancy Oakes’ Boulevard, is a crosswalk away from 1 Hotel.
Hotel Kabuki
1625 Post Street; hyatt.com
If shopping and dining are your priorities, you’ve come to the right place. Located in Japantown, this boutique hotel is steps from the Fillmore District and all it has to offer, too. Start the morning with a quick jaunt to Compton’s Coffee House or, Thursday through Sunday, order a breakfast biscuit from Mattina. Later in the day, partake of drinks at the Kabuki’s bar before heading to the other side of the lobby for toothsome Thai cuisine at chef Pim Techamuanvivit’s Nari, which recently earned its first Michelin star. Neighboring Japantown Peace Plaza is home to the Peace Pagoda, as well as stores and eateries galore (the very thought has me craving Jina Bakes’ cream puffs and pastries). On Fillmore Street, just past the Fillmore Auditorium, are husband-and-wife (and South Bay natives) Stuart Brioza and Nicole Krasinski’s acclaimed State Bird Provisions and The Progress restaurants. Head north on Fillmore for homegrown fashion brands such as Cuyana (women’s clothing and accessories) and Rothy’s (shoes and bags made of recycled materials); locally based retailers Fiat Lux (jewelry) and Cielo (international designers); and scent-sational outposts of Byredo, Diptyque and Le Labo.
Fairmont San Francisco
950 Mason Street; fairmont.com
When it opened in 1907, this was the first property for the Fairmont brand. Tony Bennett first performed “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” in its Venetian Room in 1961. Today, there’s a 22nd-floor suite named after him and an 8-foot-tall bronze of the late music legend in front of the property. Local institutions like Grace Cathedral and Masonic Auditorium are within proximity, while Huntington Park is across the way. Liholiho Yacht Club, where chef Ravi Kapur serves up Hawaiian-inspired fare, is a roughly 15-minute walk. Given the Fairmont’s hilltop perch, the excursion involves a steep climb. Even if you never leave the hotel, though, you can delight in plenty of amenities: Penelope & The Beauty Bar (for skin care and body treatments), Robin Woolard Precious Jewels (the San Francisco–based goldsmith and jeweler’s only boutique), Bin 415 (a wine shop with tastings), afternoon tea (served at the Fairmont since day one) and the iconic Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar (known for its mai tais).