Stay Close: Exploring San Francisco

STR_SFOXR_bar2_69717.V3 copy.jpg

The St. Regis unveiled its redesigned bar, by London-based Blacksheep, last year. The brass trellis overhead nods to the City’s trolley lines.

St. Regis San Francisco

125 Third Street; marriott.com

1 Hotel SF_FerryBuildingView_Aubrie Pick.jpg

1 Hotel, at the corner of Mission Street and the Embarcadero, is a short distance from the Ferry Building and its many culinary attractions.
SFOJD_P012_Lobby_Architectural.jpg

The lofted-beam lobby of the Hotel Kabuki includes an expansive bar area. Michelin-starred restaurant Nari is also located on-site.
Fairmont San Francisco.jpg

Did you know that the Tonga Room’s “lagoon” was once the Fairmont’s indoor swimming pool? Another fun fact: The 1980s primetime soap Hotel featured the front of the hotel.

