At Reid Creek Lodge, Home — and Then Some — On the Range

When your backyard in Wyoming is the size of the San Francisco Peninsula, sharing it with a few guests is not such an imposition.
Originally based in San Diego, Art and Catherine Nicholas poured some of their Wall Street–acquired funds into purchasing Wagonhound Land & Livestock ranch in 1999. Today, their 300,000 acres along the Laramie Range south of Douglas, Wyoming, include their spacious family home; a headquarters lodge with a museum-worthy collection of carriages, cowboy art and Native American artifacts; a sprawling riding arena and stables for an award-winning remuda (working herd) of American quarter horses; a 7,500-acre alfalfa hay farm to feed the horses and some 5,000 head of Red Angus cattle; and scattered lodgings for the cowboys and ranch hands who help manage them.
About an hour’s drive from the Nicholas residence lies their 8,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom Reid Creek Lodge, opening this summer for its first full nonhunting season, via exclusive buyouts for groups of up to 22 at a time. Starting at $15,000 a night, the rate includes all meals (prepared by a private chef) and guided activities from classic dude ranch options such as trail rides, riflery, archery and fishing, to the more modern pastimes of paddleboarding and e-biking.
On a visit with two colleagues and my husband, Ian, the adventure began when Mitch McElwain, Reid Creek Lodge’s head of hospitality, loaded us into his pickup truck at the airport in Casper, Wyoming, for the hour’s drive to the ranch. A Renaissance man with a Duck Dynasty beard and easygoing demeanor, McElwain knows this region from A to Z — anthropologically to zoologically — and how to introduce a city slicker to it carefully.
McElwain and several seasoned cowboys accompanied us on our first day’s trail ride — “trail” being in the eye of the equine beholder, as our horses traversed trackless granite-studded hills en route to Spring Creek Reservoir. Guests can choose a night of glamping here if they wish, although the fresh print of a bear paw on one tent convinced me our woodsy bedroom in the lodge was just fine. McElwain took my colleagues fly-fishing in a rowboat while I observed an osprey diving for its prey, and Ian swam in the cool, crystalline water. Later, ATVs took us even higher into the mountains, home to unusual rock formations and pristine wilderness that stretches for miles.
E-bikes and pickup trucks allowed us to explore other reaches of this vast ranch, catching glimpses of fleeing pronghorn antelope in the noonday sun and grazing elk at twilight. An avid nonhunter, I found it surprisingly satisfying to shoot a bow and arrow into the side of a large artificial elk on the archery course. I flopped at shooting clay pigeons at the scenic riflery compound but successfully channeled Annie Oakley with handgun target practice. After saddling up a reining horse to navigate the riding arena, we visited the lodge headquarters for more riding and shooting — this time on a mechanical bull and in the video arcade.
Everywhere we went, artful food by chef Nancy Weintrub — a master of fresh-baked breads and buttermilk sherbets, among other dishes — also appeared. My favorite meals were those shared with McElwain and the ranch hands, cheerfully answering questions about their breathtaking workplace while devouring steaks with gusto. I may have never met my hosts, but I did feel at home on their range.