centerpiece

At Reid Creek Lodge, Home — and Then Some — On the Range

Mountain trail ride credit Reid Creek Lodge.jpeg

Reid Creek Lodge offers hiking opportunities aplenty, including right from your front door (keep an eye out for shed horn).

When your backyard in Wyoming is the size of the San Francisco Peninsula, sharing it with a few guests is not such an imposition.

Night sky _ lodge credit Reid Creek Lodge.jpeg

At Reid Creek Lodge, the unobstructed view of the wide-open skies allows for stellar stargazing (and constellations you might not have seen before). 
Lodge LR with FP credit Reid Creek Lodge.jpeg

The great indoors at the 8,000-square-foot Reid Creek Lodge, which can accommodate up to 22 guests, includes a living room appointed with timber and stone.
Antelope running credit Jeanne Cooper.jpeg

An excursion at Reid Creek Lodge could lead to an encounter with antelopes and other wildlife.
Riding arena credit Jeanne Cooper.jpeg

Reid Creek Lodge, which features an arena, caters to horseback riders of varying skill levels, from the novice to the experienced.

An error occurred