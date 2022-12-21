On the shuttle en route to central Edinburgh, I spotted a tote bag in the window of a souvenir shop that read, “I [heart] Shortbread.” While its association with Scotland is pervasive, the country has a long and rich history of craftsmanship that has nothing to do with buttery biscuits — and everything to do with artistry and a respect for centuries-old techniques. A sense of pride, passion and place permeated my recent travels, from my itinerary each day to my accommodations each night.

So much time had passed since my last trip to Scotland — about a decade — that the hotels where I previously stayed in Edinburgh and the Scottish Highlands are no more. Fortunately, there are new ones that I was eager to check into: Gleneagles Townhouse, on St Andrew Square in the capital city, and, about 150 miles north, Boath House in the seaside town of Nairn.