At Edinburgh’s Gleneagles Townhouse, in a historic Georgian building that once housed a bank, The Spence wows with ornamentation aplenty; the bar, which sits beneath a glass cupola, is at the center of the soaring restaurant.
"The Watchers," a contemporary art installation in Cairngorms National Park, is situated near Corgarff Castle, which dates back to the mid-1500s.
VisitScotland/Damian Shields
Design aficionados, take note: Bard shop and gallery, which opened in November, highlights Scotland’s rich culture through crafts.
Edvinas Bruzas
In the Scottish Highlands, Boath House’s accommodations include seven guest rooms in an 1820s building, as well as a four-bedroom lodge and two artist studios.
Courtesy of Boath House
On the shuttle en route to central Edinburgh, I spotted a tote bag in the window of a souvenir shop that read, “I [heart] Shortbread.” While its association with Scotland is pervasive, the country has a long and rich history of craftsmanship that has nothing to do with buttery biscuits — and everything to do with artistry and a respect for centuries-old techniques. A sense of pride, passion and place permeated my recent travels, from my itinerary each day to my accommodations each night.
So much time had passed since my last trip to Scotland — about a decade — that the hotels where I previously stayed in Edinburgh and the Scottish Highlands are no more. Fortunately, there are new ones that I was eager to check into: Gleneagles Townhouse, on St Andrew Square in the capital city, and, about 150 miles north, Boath House in the seaside town of Nairn.
Gleneagles Townhouse, a sister property to renowned Perthshire sporting resort Gleneagles Hotel, debuted in June 2022. Housed in an opulent 19th-century building that was once a bank — skilled makers restored its original and period details — Gleneagles Townhouse’s 33 rooms are appointed with traditional furnishings contemporized with color and pattern (think: canopy crown headboards and botanical wallcoverings that lend warmth to the noble interiors).
The hot-from-the-oven cardamom buns are good reason to start the day at on-site restaurant The Spence, a grand venue — the bar sits beneath a soaring glass cupola — made cozy with upholstered seating and banquettes in verdant and rosy hues. The Lamplighters rooftop bar, which boasts panoramic views, is exclusive to hotel guests and Gleneagles members (the Members’ Club offers cultural and social benefits, too). Even the wellness center here exudes charm, balancing old and new: The space it occupies includes the old bank vaults, while a cryotherapy chamber and an infrared sauna are among the amenities.
Gleneagles Townhouse provides convenient access to attractions such as Edinburgh Old Town, the Royal Mile, Edinburgh Castle and shopping destination Multrees Walk. For those desiring singular mementos, it’s a short drive to Bard, a shop and gallery that bowed in the city’s port district of Leith in November. Proprietors Hugo Macdonald, a former Monocle design editor and brand director of Ilse Crawford’s studio, and his husband, architect and designer James Stevens, showcase heritage goods made in Scotland — like baskets that are a joint effort by willow weaver Rachel Bower and ceramist Maria Nordgren, and leather bags and belts handmade by McRostie, a firm established in 1887.
From Edinburgh, it’s a four-hour train ride to Nairn and then less than a 10-minute drive to Boath House. Rail travel is ideal for enjoying the scenery, not to mention a bit of screen time — for work or binge-watching Ted Lasso. (Inverness is the closest airport to Nairn.)
Another option: Rent a car and map out some pit stops — Cairngorms National Park or Highland Wildlife Park, perhaps, to further appreciate Scotland’s natural beauty. At just over the halfway mark between Edinburgh and Nairn is the village of Braemar, where Tom and Ben Addy’s Tor Workshop purveys their wood furniture and objects, along with whisky and wares by other Scottish artisans, including Araminta Campbell, the textile brand known for handwoven one-of-a-kind pieces. Across the street, the brothers led the restoration of The Fife Arms hotel, owned by Iwan and Manuela Wirth (yes, of Hauser & Wirth gallery; she curates the gift shop).
Traversing the countryside, the constant sheep sightings are a reminder that the Scots have been weaving wool (and other cloths) for centuries. Half an hour’s drive from Boath House is the headquarters of Johnstons of Elgin, founded in 1797 and considered experts in cashmere and fine woolens. In addition to perusing the shop, book a tour of the historic mill to learn about the company’s production process.
And since the Highlands is a major Scottish whisky-producing region, there are plenty of distilleries to visit and tour. Dalwhinnie, which dates back to 1897, stood out to me for its tastings that pair whisky and hand-crafted chocolates by Iain Burnett’s Highland Chocolatier.
Nairn, on the northeast edge of the Highlands, has welcomed its share of A-listers, thanks to resident Tilda Swinton, who has reportedly drawn pals such as Brad Pitt and the designers behind Viktor&Rolf to the historic fishing town. These days, Boath House — opened last May by artist Jonny Gent, architect Russell Potter and chef Florence Knight — is bringing much buzz to Nairn.
The main building, an 1820s Georgian mansion containing seven bedrooms and communal spaces, is set on roughly 20 acres also populated with a four-bedroom lodge and two studio cottages. The sparse interiors, decorated with period pieces against a neutral palette, personify quiet luxury, allowing architectural features — Ionic columns, a spiral staircase, arched niches — to shine. There are no TVs in the rooms; mine, No. 3, included a pair of side-by-side clawfoot bathtubs. There is a state-of-the-art cinema, however, in the basement.
The lush grounds are what make Boath House the ultimate retreat. While away the afternoon in the wood-fired sauna by the river or observing ducks from pondside hammocks. The hotel’s superb restaurant celebrates local ingredients, including from its own garden. Signature dishes include the freshly caught langoustines and pot-roasted pheasant.
After staying at Boath House, I fully understand why 18th-century Scottish poet Robert Burns wrote, “My heart’s in the Highlands wherever I go.” Put that on a tote bag and I’d buy it.