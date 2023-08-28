Great Moments in SF Sports, from The Catch to Curry to Kapernick

Figures etched in sports lore are indelibly attached to San Francisco, like Willie Mays, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Barry Bonds and Stephen Curry. Its athletic heroes authored brilliant on-field accomplishments forever remembered in the annals of sports: Montana miraculously finding Dwight Clark in the back of the Candlestick Park end zone for The Catch in 1982; Bonds, with 762 long balls, solidifying his name among baseball royalty by becoming the sport’s home run king in 2007; or Klay Thompson transforming into an inferno and scoring an NBA-record 37 points in a quarter in 2015.
Still, other iconic sports moments in the City intersected with the larger society, shaking outside the lines on the field — literally, in the case of the 1989 earthquake, which made Candlestick Park physically sway moments before the first pitch of Game 3 of the World Series between the Giants and the A’s.
And Bay Area athletes have been at the forefront of social change, reflective of the diverse region they represent. When San Jose native Brandi Chastain unleashed the match-winning penalty in the 1999 World Cup, the moment — and images of Chastain’s joyous celebration — uplifted U.S. women’s sports to new heights. Fremont’s Kristi Yamaguchi became the first Asian American to capture the gold medal at the Winter Olympics in 1992, paving the way for others that look like her to also reach that same podium.
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick appeared primed to lead the 49ers for years to come after bringing them to within inches of another Super Bowl title in 2013. Three years later, he took a knee during the national anthem in peaceful protest of police brutality, which ultimately cost him his career. But the legacy of his act endures to this day.
His influence, like that of so many other local athletes, reached far beyond the walls of sports. ￼