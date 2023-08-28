 Skip to main content
Great Moments in SF Sports, from The Catch to Curry to Kapernick

GreatestSFSportMomentsFinal.jpg

Figures etched in sports lore are indelibly attached to San Francisco, like Willie Mays, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Barry Bonds and Stephen Curry. Its athletic heroes authored brilliant on-field accomplishments forever remembered in the annals of sports: Montana miraculously finding Dwight Clark in the back of the Candlestick Park end zone for The Catch in 1982; Bonds, with 762 long balls, solidifying his name among baseball royalty by becoming the sport’s home run king in 2007; or Klay Thompson transforming into an inferno and scoring an NBA-record 37 points in a quarter in 2015.

Still, other iconic sports moments in the City intersected with the larger society, shaking outside the lines on the field — literally, in the case of the 1989 earthquake, which made Candlestick Park physically sway moments before the first pitch of Game 3 of the World Series between the Giants and the A’s.

